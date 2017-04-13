PHOTOS: Five Falcons commit to colleges

Among the five Westosha Central High School student-athletes who made their college intentions known Wednesday, four were from the girls volleyball program and other was a member of the Falcon boys basketball team.

Inking letters of intent to continue their academic and volleyball careers at Division II schools were Sarah Blair, Abi Marcquenski and Kaeley Mueller.

Meanwhile, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater expects the arrival of volleyball player Nikki Stratton and Tre’ Williams from the basketball team.

For Blair and Mueller, they both plan to enroll at Quincy University in Quincy, Ill., where they join a Hawks team which finished 10-8 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Marcquenski, who committed to Lewis University in Romeoville, Ill., joins a Flyers’ program that compiled a 17-1 Great Lakes Valley Conference record.

Not only do the three Division II commitments share the same conference, but different divisions, they play a road game closer to home at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

In Whitewater, Stratton plans to play for the Warhawks, who won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Williams, however, looks to add to a Warhawk basketball team, which finished 22-7 overall and 9-5 in the WIAC.