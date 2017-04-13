PHOTOS: Five Falcons commit to colleges

Four Westosha Central girls volleyball players inked letters of intent to schools Wednesday. From left: Abi Marcquenski, Lewis University; Kaeley Mueller, Quincy University; Sarah Blair, Quincy University; Nikki Stratton, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (Jason Arndt/The Report).
Among the five Westosha Central High School student-athletes who made their college intentions known Wednesday, four were from the girls volleyball program and other was a member of the Falcon boys basketball team.
Inking letters of intent to continue their academic and volleyball careers at Division II schools were Sarah Blair, Abi Marcquenski and Kaeley Mueller.
Meanwhile, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater expects the arrival of volleyball player Nikki Stratton and Tre’ Williams from the basketball team.
For Blair and Mueller, they both plan to enroll at Quincy University in Quincy, Ill., where they join a Hawks team which finished 10-8 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Marcquenski, who committed to Lewis University in Romeoville, Ill., joins a Flyers’ program that compiled a 17-1 Great Lakes Valley Conference record.
Not only do the three Division II commitments share the same conference, but different divisions, they play a road game closer to home at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Westosha Central’s Tre’ Williams and Nikki Stratton both plan to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the fall, when Williams takes the court for the basketball team while Stratton plays volleyball (Jason Arndt/The Report).
In Whitewater, Stratton plans to play for the Warhawks, who won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Williams, however, looks to add to a Warhawk basketball team, which finished 22-7 overall and 9-5 in the WIAC.
Sarah Blair signed her letter of intent to Quincy University in Illinois and was joined by members of her family Wednesday. Top from left: Jack Petges, stepfather; Mary Nell Sauls, grandmother; Richard Sauls, grandfather. Bottom: Margie Blair, mother; Sarah Blair; Leah Blair, sister (Jason Arndt/The Report).
Joining Nikki Stratton (center) on her signing day was her father, Casey Stratton and mother Michelle Stratton (Jason Arndt/The Report).
Kaeley Mueller, second from right, was joined by her family consisting father, Russ, brother, Jake and mother, Susan at her letter of intent signing to Quincy University (Jason Arndt/The Report).
Westosha Central senior Abi Marcquenski (front) signed her national letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Lewis University. She was joined by her parents, Bruce and Laurie (Jason Arndt/The Report).
Westosha Central senior Tre’ Williams (center) committed to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater next year. He was joined by parents, Victor and Desiree at a signing ceremony held at Westosha Central High School Wednesday (Jason Arndt/The Report).
