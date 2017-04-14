Passion and pride

Bristol salon cultivates customers with care

By Jason Arndt

Editor

From the moment customers walk in the door of Bristol Hair Shoppe, they are greeted with a smile and a comfortable environment, which stems from a passion for customers and pride in service.

“We love our clients. Everyone is welcome and all of us love doing hair, nails – all of it,” said Manager Kayla Hockney, 28, whose parents, Glen and Tricia Nelson, own the business.

Bristol Hair Shoppe, which enters its eighth year in June, touts a full-service salon with several offerings.

From styling hair, including coloring and highlights to perms, Bristol Hair Shoppe also offers manicures, make-up applications and spray tanning.

While the salon offers the traditional haircut, the three employees, including Pam Glas, 32, and Jen Ryan, 31, keep up with the latest trends.

“The trends are always changing, so we have to stay up to date on them,” Hockney said.

Glas agreed, adding the trio often attends conferences to bolster education and training to better serve customers.

“We go to a lot of hair shows throughout the year,” said Glas, who mentioned workshops in Lake Geneva and Chicago.

One trend, according to Hockney, is a coloring technique known as Balayage, a style with different shades of color.

“It’s painted highlights, like a lighter color (at the end of a lock of hair),” Hockney said. “It’s different streaks, but doesn’t come up to the root.”

As they keep up with the latest trends, two attributes remain the same – customer service and the atmosphere.

“It is homey and people feel comfortable coming back,” said Hockney, adding the business serves the whole family.

“We get children and men as well.”

With repeat customers, they are able to establish closer bonds, said Hockney.

“It feels great, because they are almost like family since you have known them for so long,” Hockney states.

Glas agreed.

“I think we have a great relationship with the clients we have,” said Glas.

Along with a strong relationship is the foundation of a strong team, Hockney said.

“I like the girls that I work with and doing what I love,” she said.

The lowdown

What: Bristol Hair Shoppe

Where: 8216 199th Avenue, Bristol, WI 53104

Telephone: (262) 857-4513

Online: bristolhairshoppe.com