BASEBALL: Panthers split rare twin bill

Schattner, 5-run third pave way to win

Once Wilmot Union High School starter Josh Schattner established a rhythm on the mound, the bats followed in the second game of a rare twin bill against Southern Lakes Conference opponent Waterford.

Schattner, who tossed five innings, struck out four, walked one and allowed one earned run on six hits picked up the decision in the Panthers 5-1 defeat of the Wolverines.

“(Josh) started off a little slow but took over in the third inning,” said Panthers’ coach Josh Pye. “He found his release point in the third inning and really dialed in with his fastball.”

As Schattner discovered his release point, the Panthers pounced on Waterford in the bottom of the third inning, where they scored five runs.

Justin Paasch, who went 3 for 4, had two RBI with a run scored.

For Ryley Orszula, he drove in two runs, batting 1 for 3.

Tanner Peterson, meanwhile, went 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Wolverines starter Austin Hoefs, lifted after 2 1/3 innings, allowed five earned runs, seven hits, walked one and struck one to take the loss.

Following the five-run third inning, the Panthers cruised the rest of the contest, which was closed out by A.J. Frisby’s two scoreless innings in relief.

The victory comes after the Panthers dropped the first game of the rare doubleheader, starting the day before at Waterford, but ending at Wilmot.

“After playing a long game last night that we had to finish today and lost, I thought we responded well in this game,” said Pye. “We are getting good at bats and putting the ball in play. Our pitchers are keeping the ball around the zone and letting our defense make some plays.”

Wilmot improved to 1-1 overall and in the SLC while Waterford dropped to 2-3 (2-2 SLC).

Waterford 6, Wilmot 4 (10 innings)

In a game lasting two days at two different locations, the Wilmot Union High School baseball team dropped a 5-4 decision to Waterford in 10 innings April 12.

Wilmot, which had a handful of postponements to start the season, carried its season-opener into the ninth inning with the score deadlocked at 4-4, but darkness forced suspension of play.

The following night, at Wilmot, the Panthers surrendered a run in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Taking the loss for the Panthers was Josh Schattner, who allowed the game-winning unearned run in the decisive inning.

Left-hander Troy Hickey, who received the starting nod, struck out seven, walked three and allowed one earned run on three hits through four innings.

At the plate, Jacob Gerzal went 2 for 5 with two RBI and a run scored.

Also, Kyle Gendron, who pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief, batted 2 for 5 and knocked in a run.

Tanner Peterson batted 3 for 4 with a run scored.

Gunner Peterson, however, went 1 for 6 with an RBI as the Panthers’ leadoff hitter.

Wolverines’ starter Ryan Jungbauer tossed six innings, allowed seven hits, three earned runs, walked three and struck out five, but received a no decision.

Additionally, Jungbauer led the Waterford offense, batting 4 for 5 with three RBI and a run scored.

Zach Stiewe fanned one, walked one and allowed one hit through 3 1/3 innings to pick up the win for Waterford.