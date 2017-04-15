SOFTBALL: Westosha starts 4-0

Courtesy of back-to-back innings where they batted around, the Westosha Central High School softball squad moved to 4-0 in Southern Lakes Conference play after Wednesday’s 14-5 victory at Waterford.

The Falcons, down 4-2 after three innings, produced five runs in the fourth inning and six more the next inning.

In the five run fourth inning, the Falcons saw singles by four of their first five hitters, Carrie Weis, Rebecca Edwards, Danielle Gulliford and Sarai Roberts, which led to two runs.

Weis, who scored a run, and Edwards, who scored three more runs, each went 3 for 4.

Gulliford went 1 for 3, scored twice, and had an RBI. Roberts, who had two RBI, batted 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

After the singles barrage, Kayla Kerkman, who singled in a run, scored along with Roberts on an Olivia Klean single.

Klean, who went 2 for 3 with four RBI, tripled in two runs to cap off the Falcons’ six run fifth inning, bringing her season total to nine RBI.

Meanwhile, for Kerkman, she went 3 for 5 with a stolen base, three runs scored and three RBI.

Olivia Kazumura, who allowed four of her five runs the first three innings, settled down the next four innings to improve to 3-0.

Overall, Kazumura struck out six, walked none and allowed 10 hits in seven innings.

Waterford pitcher Gabi LaPine – who propelled her team to a 4-2 lead after the third inning – allowed 12 earned runs, 14 hits, walked two and struck out three through 4 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Entering the bottom of the third inning, with the score deadlocked at 2-2, the Wolverines jumped ahead when LaPine doubled in Myranda Shuttenhelm and Brooke Walek.

But, the Falcons 11 combined runs the next two frames, followed by Kira Mickelson’s first home run of the season late in the contest gave Westosha Central the victory.

Other scores:

Westosha Central 9, Union Grove 4

Pitcher Olivia Kazumura, who picked up the win, helped her cause at the plate in the Falcons 9-4 defeat of Union Grove Tuesday.

Kazumura, a sophomore, went seven innings, struck out four, walked three and allowed three earned runs on eight hits.

At the plate, Kazumura batted 1 for 3 with a home run and three RBI.

Meanwhile, the Falcons received two RBI apiece from Kira Mickelson (1-3, walk) and Olivia Klean (Run scored).

Kayla Kerkman, who had a stolen base, batted 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Scoring runs for Central were Carrie Weis (1 for 3), Danielle Gulliford (1 for 3, 2B) and Kendall Krumm (1 for 3, RBI).

Picking up the loss for the Union Grove was Brooklyn Ottelien, who allowed nine runs (six earned), struck out two, walked five and nine hits through seven innings.

Kalista Hribar led all Broncos hitters, batting 2 for 3 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI.

Westosha Central 12, Badger 3

In Game 2 of a doubleheader, senior Olivia Klean belted her first career home run to help the Falcons to 12-3 win at Lake Geneva Badger April 7.

Klean, who went 2 for 4, collected a double, knocked in two runs and scored twice.

Kira Mickelson, an infielder, batted 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI, scored two runs and had a stolen base.

Scoring two runs each were Kayla Kerkman (2 for 3, BB), Carrie Weis (1 for 4, SB) and Rylee Johnson.

Kendall Krumm, who had an RBI, drew two walks with a run scored.

Olivia Kazumura, in relief, picked up the win for the Falcons, throwing 6 1/3 innings, walked four, struck out five and allowed two earned runs on three hits.

Taking the loss for Badger, meanwhile, was AnnaJo Von Seth, who earned six of her nine runs, allowed eight hits, struck out two and walked six through 4 2/3 innings.

Westosha Central 12, Badger 0

As Alyssa Hrncar and Olivia Kazumura combined to shutout Lake Geneva Badger in the first game of a doubleheader, the Falcon hitters pounded out 12 hits to win the April 7 season opener 12-0.

Hrncar, who one-hit the Badgers, tossed the first four innings, struck out nine and walked none before Kazumura came in to start the fifth inning, where she struck out two hitters to secure the shutout.

Kayla Kerkman, the Falcons leadoff hitter, went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and had an RBI.

Carrie Weis, who tripled, batted 1 for 2, scored twice and knocked in a run.

Andrea Edquist, a catcher, scored two runs, walked twice and batted 1 for 1.

Other Falcons scoring a run were Hrncar (1 for 3, RBI), Kira Mickelson (1 for 3, RBI), Rebecca Edwards (1 for 3, 2B) and Sarai Roberts (2 for 3, SB).