BREAKING: Awe named new Central girls volleyball coach

Awe comes from KUSD, Wisconsin Juniors

By Jason Arndt

Editor

While Megan Awe acknowledges the task ahead of her isn’t going to come easy, the new Westosha Central High School head girls volleyball coach remains upbeat about the opportunity.

Awe, approved by the Westosha Central School Board Tuesday, fills the shoes of former coach Charlie Berg.

“Charlie had an impressive career. He has truly built a dynasty for girls volleyball in the state of Wisconsin, those are big shoes to fill,” said Awe. “I hope that we can build upon the fact this program knows how to win and go further to create strong, confident young ladies.”

Awe assumes a program which became a state powerhouse, including state titles under Berg’s 40-year run.

Berg was dismissed after a tumultuous season last year when the Falcons were disqualified from the WIAA Division 1 tournament.

Last year, the Falcons won a share of the Southern Lakes Conference title with Burlington at 8-1 and finished 36-10 overall.

Awe, who acknowledged the difficult situation, believes in the athletes who expect to return for another season of Falcon girls volleyball.

“I applied for the position because I wanted a chance to go back to being a head coach of a program,” said Awe, who was the varsity girls volleyball coach at Cassville High School for about five years. “I also knew this was going to be a difficult situation for anyone to walk into but wanted the opportunity to work with these talented young athletes.”

According to the website of Wisconsin Juniors Volleyball, where she has served as a coach for about seven years, Awe spent four years as a junior varsity and varsity assistant at Union Grove following her time at Cassville.

Most recently, she was the junior varsity girls coach at Kenosha Bradford.

Off the court, Awe is a teacher at Kenosha Indian Trail, where she is in the science department.

Meanwhile, as she prepares for her new role, Awe wants to keep the Falcons program strong.

“Falcon volleyball has always been such a strong program in this state and I am excited to keep that tradition going as the head,” she said.

“I can not wait to meet our feeder schools and continue the strong connections there.”