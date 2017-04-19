BOYS GOLF: Strasser helps Panthers take second

Westosha Central finishes fourth

Courtesy of three birdies and an eagle, the Wilmot Union High School boys golf squad finished second of eight schools in Tuesday’s Southern Lakes Conference meet at Twin Lakes Country Club.

On the par 71 August North course, the Panthers scored a collective 331, 18 strokes behind winner Lake Geneva Badger.

Westosha Central, meanwhile, placed fourth with a score of 352.

Panthers’ junior Zach Strasser, who had two of his team’s birdies, finished fourth with a score of 79.

Senior Cody Faber, who scored an 82, had the Panthers’ third birdie.

Josh Peterson picked up an eagle on the second hole and finished with an 88.

For the Falcons, team leader Paul Lynch, who scored an 83, he notched one of his team’s birdies.

Senior Zach Kramer had the other birdie.

Southern Lakes Conference

Major No. 2 – April 18

Twin Lakes Country Club

Augusta North Course (Par 71)

Team scores: 1. Badger 313, 2. Wilmot 331, 3. Union Grove 336, 4. Westosha Central 352, 5. Elkhorn 359, 6. Burlington 385, 7. Waterford 390, 8. Delavan-Darien 440.

Top 10 Individuals: 1. Connor Duggan, LG, 73; 2. Eric Chambers, UG, 76; 3. Jackson Rademaker, LG, 77; 4. Zach Strasser, WIL, 79; 5. Blake Wisdom, LG, 80; 6. Connor Brown, UG, 82; 7. Cody Faber, WIL, 82; 8. Paul Lynch, WC, 83; 9. Johnathan Duggan, LG, 83; 10. Justin Meseberg, BHS, 83.

Wilmot: 1. Cody Faber 82, 2. Zach Strasser 79, 3. Dayne Schleusner 84, 4. Josh Peterson 88, 5. Ben Roszko 86.

Westosha: 1. Gavin Goldstein 94, 2. Zach Kramer 86, 3. Jack Polick 89, 4. Paul Lynch 83, 5. Bailey Menarek 99.