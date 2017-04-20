Falcon soccer led by forwards Dopuch, Meredith

By Jason Arndt

Another year of experience on the field brings a new hope for an improved girls soccer season at Westosha Central, according to coach Lou Totera.

The Falcons, who finished sixth in the Southern Lakes Conference at 2-6 (5-10-3 overall) last year, returns most of their team from last season.

“We are certainly a better team than we were last year,” said Totera, who noted the squad has not gotten in a full week of practice, citing school break schedule.

After five games this season, the Falcons possess a 1-3-1 record, with junior forward Stephanie Dopuch scoring three of the team’s five goals to start the season.

Along with Dopuch, Totera expects senior forward Taylor Meredith to play a formidable role this season.

“Our forwards did most of the damage, Stephanie and Taylor, they are playing up top, so hopefully we will get them involved in a lot of scoring chances,” Totera said.

Sophomore Anna Delisi, a bench player last year, bolsters the Falcons starting line.

Additionally, the Falcons boast the return of honorable mention all-SLC Kelsey Gross, who has shown improvement as the keeper.

“(Kelsey) is doing well so far this year and we expect a lot from her,” said Totera.

Other returners are seniors Annaleise Ceisel (forward), Jessica Werth (back), Anna Leigh Niles (midfielder), Lindsey Kimpler (midfielder), Katie Boarini (midfielder), Claudia Fox (midfielder), Emily Allen (midfield/forward) and Katrina Bostanche (forward).

Lindsay Myers, a junior, returns as a utility player. New to the varsity squad is junior forward Rylee Kennell.

Rounding out the team is sophomore midfielder Mackenzie Fricke, a returner, in addition to newcomers Kayli Bohr (sophomore defender) and freshman Anastasia Doyle-Bruce (midfielder/forward).