Mattek honored for years of service

Salem Lakes swears in new members

By Jason Arndt

Editor

For more than two decades, Jeffrey Mattek has served Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue in several capacities, but his tenure ended at the May 18 swearing-in and pinning ceremony.

Mattek, who retired after 23 years, received a standing ovation from those in attendance.

According to Salem Lakes Fire Chief Mike Slover, Mattek was instrumental in helping the former Town of Salem Rescue department merge with the Fire Department, including training of future rescue staff.

“He was just one of those people, he knew the volunteer system and knew what had to get done,” said Slover, who noted his experience as a paramedic, president of the volunteer rescue department, CPR/First Aid instructor, among other tasks.

Although Mattek helped develop future staff, he believes the senior paramedics through his 23 years made an impression on his life.

As Mattek accepted his plaque, he extended gratitude to the department, stating they taught him well.

“I worked with a lot of senior people and without them, I wouldn’t be here today, thank you,” Mattek said to the crowd.

The plaque, however, was not the only item he received at the swearing-in and pinning ceremony.

With his family of wife, Jamie, along with daughters Deanna Brookins, 36, and 13-year-old Hailey Mattek, in attendance, Mattek was one of six to get pinned.

Others receiving pins were firefighters Jake Robinson, Jake Herreid, Don Edmonds.

Brian and Todd Lucassen earned firefighter/EMT pins along with paramedic Barb Melone.

The swearing-in and pinning ceremony gave Slover an opportunity to see the support system among the members of his crew.

“We can’t believe the families that showed up, it was great that they did,” he said. “It was an opportunity to recognize the families as well.”