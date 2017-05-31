Highway 45 sees another closure

Authorities warn motorists to avoid area

By Jason Arndt

Editor

With a planned closure on Highway 45 in the Village of Bristol this week, the Department of Transportation has advised motorists to take an alternate route, a news release reports.

The two-week closure involves the Highway 45 and C intersection, where crews plan to install a new stoplight and make infrastructure improvements, the DOT said.

The DOT hopes to reopen the intersection by June 14.

For motorists traveling on Highway C, west of Highway 45, they are directed to continue on Highway C to connect with Highway 83.

From there, the detour takes motorists north on Highway 83 to Highway 50, where they are instructed to head eastbound on Highway 50 to Highway D, and in turn, travel southbound to reconnect with Highway C.

The closure and stoplight replacement is part of a DOT plan to reconstruct and resurface Highway 45 between the Wisconsin state line and Highway 50.

As crews continue to work, authorities are reminding motorists to stay out construction zones, citing safety concerns.

In a May 16 Facebook post, Bristol Fire and Rescue urged travelers to avoid Highway 45, unless they are local residents or plan to access businesses along the route.

“Please avoid use of Highway 45 between State Line Road and 86th Street in Bristol while it is under construction – unless you must transit to reach your residence or business along the affected area,” the post states. “Traffic in this area creates a serious hazard to construction crews and inhibits responding emergency vehicles.”

Additionally, on May 23, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department issued a similar notice, which emphasized adherence to local traffic only signs.

“We would also like to caution motorists that disregarding a road closed sign and entering a highway under construction sign will result in a citation being issued,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote in a May 23 Facebook post.

“There may be invisible hazards, open trenches, or hazardous construction machinery,” the post added.

Although Sgt. Eric Klinkhammer of the Sheriff’s Department is unsure of how many citations have been issued, he reiterated the rules of following local traffic only signs in a followup email.

“We want everyone to be aware, unless you are traveling the most direct route to a business, or the destination is in a location where construction must be traveled, you must stay out,” Klinkhammer said.

The project started March 20, and weather permitting, the DOT targets completion by the early fall.