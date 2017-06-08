WIAA SOFTBALL: Hutchinson, homers power Panthers to state semifinal

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Behind two home runs and a Sarah Hutchinson complete game, Wilmot Union High School shut down Germantown 4-0 in Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal, which moves the Panthers to Friday’s state semifinal.

Hutchinson, a senior, allowed just three hits and struck out nine through seven innings.

While Hutchinson breezed through the Germantown order, the Panthers offense gave her early insurance, courtesy of a senior Taylor Danielson two-run home run in the top of the first inning, plating junior third baseman Montana Platts.

Platts, who was 2-for-4, also pushed in a run on a Germantown fielding error in the top of the second inning to score sophomore Madison Zerr.

In the top of the second inning, the Panthers added two more, starting with a two-out solo home run by junior Hayli Richards.

After Richards’ home run, Zerr singled to centerfield and later scored on an error by Warhawks’ right fielder Lauren Arnholdt.

The four runs was all Hutchinson needed, as the senior cruised through the next four innings, but got into a jam in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Hutchinson, who loaded the bases after a fielding error, hit by pitch and walk, escaped the inning when Zerr caught a sharp liner in left field and threw out a runner at second base for a double play.

The Panthers, who advance to Friday’s WIAA Division 1 state semifinal, improved to 23-4 and extends its win streak to 15 games.

Carly Szada took the loss for Germantown after she allowed three earned runs, struck out five and allowed six hits through seven innings.

Germantown concludes its season at 17-9.

The Westosha Report will have more on this contest, including player reaction.