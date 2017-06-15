Weather forces parking changes, shuttle service at Saturday’s Dairy Breakfast

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Organizers of the Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast announced shuttle services are available, instead of on site parking for Saturday’s annual event, due to forecasted rainfall and thunderstorms.

Rachael Crane, a member of the committee, said the organization decided around noon Thursday.

“We made the decision earlier today, we are going to be bussing visitors from three locations on Saturday,” she said.

The locations are Westosha Central High School, Brighton School and the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.

The decision, Crane said, is for the safety of motorists and protection of Daniels Dairy Farm, host of this year’s event.

“We definitely don’t like to bus, but given the weather in the forecast, it is just a little too dicey,” she said. “If we get thunderstorms on Saturday, it would just be too muddy, we don’t want anyone to get stuck.”

Bicycles and motorcycles, however, can get parked on premises.

The last time the Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast used shuttle services were in 2008 and 2009.

Pending weather forecasts, organizers always have contingency plans in place, including a bus company on standby.

“Thomas Bus Company has been wonderful for us over the years, and they just kind of sit on standby until we decide,” Crane said.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan reported a 60 percent of rain this evening, followed by 40 percent chance Friday, but expects an increase to 50 percent on Friday evening and Saturday.

Shuttle Options:

Westosha Central, 24617 75th St., Salem.

Brighton School, 1200 248th Ave., Kansasville.

Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol.

If you go…

WHAT: DairyAir Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast

WHEN: Saturday June 17 from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Daniels Dairy Farm, 1077 248th Ave., Kansasville.

COST: $6 for adults, free for children.