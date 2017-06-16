Libertyfest returns to Twin Lakes

Aquanuts, Country and Rock expected

While Libertyfest brings back several favorites to their annual celebration, the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association has announced new features for the event held June 30 through July 1, a press release states.

Libertyfest, a two-day event, is free to families and offers several entertainment options, a Libertyfest parade, Saturday night Aquanut Water Ski Show and children’s activities.

“As always there will be a food and beverage court offering a variety of goodies, from brats by the Cub Scouts to hot dogs, ice cream, snow cones, cotton candy funnel cakes, fried Snickers and Twinkies,” the release adds.

Meanwhile, as the food court and other entertainment makes a return, new to Libertyfest is Euro Bungee Jump for all ages and a Sea Hamster activity.

For the Euro Bungee Jump, attendees are equipped with a harness and lifted to a Bongo trampoline, where they are launched up to 25-feet into the air.

Attendees with a fear of heights are encouraged to try the Sea Hamster, the release states, noting people can step into an inflated ball and placed in a pool of water.

“The Hamster Balls will accommodate up to 200 pounds,” the release states.

Another new feature to Libertyfest is a shuttle to Lance Park, making the rounds in 30-minute increments from area parking lots, including Lakewood School, Associated Bank/Keller Williams Realty, Ace Hardware, Allied Plastics and Hope Lutheran Church.

Country night opens ‘Fest

On opening night, Country Heat, a dance class workout class, kicks off the event schedule at 5:30 p.m.

“This is a country music inspired workout set to chart topping country music,” the release states. “The moves are so easy it’s like walking but way more fun.”

After the 45-minute workout, Tim Castle and Young Southern, a local band, takes the stage from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Additionally, the Genoa City Lions Club plans to have its Bingo game on June 30 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again on Saturday, when the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association has a full slate of activities.

Parade launches Saturday

Before Lance Park opens at noon, the annual Libertyfest parade kicks off Saturday’s schedule, starting at 11 a.m.

Other activities and events in the afternoon include a performance by The Kenosha Academy of Dance, Music & Drama at 2 p.m., followed the fourth annual Duck Races at 4 p.m.

Duck Race winners expect to receive Cash Prizes, but to participate, contestants are required to purchase a ticket for $5 or $10 for three tickets from several organizations.

Organizations include the Chamber office, Associated Bank, Town of Randall Fire Department or from any Chamber Board member.

Also, Richter’s Marketplace plans to have tickets available on June 16 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on June 17 from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Rockin’ entertainment

Along with a scheduled 7:30 p.m. Twin Lakes Aquanuts Water Ski Show on Lake Mary, the stage plans to have Rock Night.

Rock bands expected to deliver tunes include local band Dirty Canteen at 5 p.m. followed by four-hour performance by The New Band from Milwaukee at 8 p.m.

Adding to the mix of water ski shows and rock entertainment is the first fireworks show in the area, set at dusk, the release states.