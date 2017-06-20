Aspiring Eagle Scout continues Legion Park mission

Project aims to improve dugouts

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

With a little help from from the community, members of the Lakeland Little League could see better dugouts awaiting them at Twin Lakes’ Legion Park, courtesy of an aspiring Eagle Scout.

Dan Porter, the aspiring scout, received approval from the Twin Lakes Village Board at March regular meeting to move forward with a plan to construct a shelter for teammates and other players often exposed to the sweltering sun.

Porter, an eventual junior at Wilmot Union High School, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 380, which meets at the Twin Lakes American Legion post. Joseph Schwarz is Porter’s scoutmaster.

Porter, who has a love for baseball, recalled weekly experiences at Legion Park, where it has outdated dugouts.

“There are benches behind a tall chain link fence, but there is no protection from rain, sun or errant fly balls,” Porter said.

Porter, a Genoa City little league participant, played for the Orioles, Rangers and Blue Jays during grade school and as a freshman attending Wilmot.

Through his experience, he believed a dugout upgrade presented an opportunity for an Eagle Scout project.

As part of the project, he sent out letters to area businesses and developed a GoFundMe page to raise needed funds to finance construction.

When donations reach $3,000, he looks to proceed with buying supplies, including roofs over the dugouts, and a screen to place on the backside to block out the sun.

After Porter’s presentation before the Village of Twin Lakes Parks Commission and Village Board, which drew approval, Twin Lakes contacted Dan Pappadakis.

Pappadakis, who uses the field for practice and games, coached for the Wilmot Junior Panthers for a handful of years, including a tenure with the Lake County Sidewinders.

“The team members come from western Kenosha County and Northern Illinois,” Pappadakis said about his experience with the Sidewinders. “I didn’t want to see the field unused. So we practice here as well as play games.”

Additionally, the Lakeland Little League reportedly uses Legion Park for practices.

With several teams using the field, Pappadakis said Porter’s plan could make the park more enjoyable.

“Having cover dugouts is a great idea,” he said. “It makes it look more professional and protecting the players from sun, rain and balls makes it more enjoyable for everyone.”

Porter plans to affix a banner at the field with the names of all contributors to recognize them.

Porter, whose goal is to raise $3,000 for supplies, said he is halfway there.

Contributors so far from Twin Lakes businesses are Advanced Chiropractic, Allied Plastics, Bruce Melling CPA, Melody Park Campgrounds, New Era Realty and Skinner’s Auto Service.

Other contributing Wisconsin businesses are Southern Lakes Newspapers from Delavan; Ruth’s Hairlines from Silver Lake and Crafted Countertops from Genoa City.

Illinois contributors so far are Thelen Sand & Gravel from Antioch, New Perspective Design from Algonquin and Adam’s Collision Center from Lake in the Hills.

How to help…

To contribute to Porter’s mission, visit his GoFundMe page at http://gofundme.com/

DmPorterEagle

ScoutProject.