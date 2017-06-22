Down on the dairy farm

Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast draws more than 3,000 despite rain, mud

By Jason Arndt

Editor

A gloomy sky and a muddy field did not stop more than 3,000 people from attending the 36th annual Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast at Daniels Dairy Farm Saturday in the Town of Brighton.

The annual event, hosted by Daniels Dairy Farm for third time in 36 years, brought in a reported 3,218 people.

Although it was about 400 less than last year, the turnout satisfied Kenosha County Dairy Promotions committee member Rachael Crane, considering the weather and transportation changes.

“We are thrilled with the turnout. We know that attendance is going to be a little bit down with inclement weather like this, but the rain stopped when we started serving, and now it just picking up again we are shutting down,” Crane said on Saturday.

For transportation, the Kenosha County Dairy Promotions committee opted to change parking guidelines on June 15, when the forecast called for heavy rain and some thunderstorms Friday through Saturday.

Instead of parking on premises, visitors were shuttled from three different areas, Westosha Central High School, Brighton School and the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.

Crane believes it was the right decision, adding she hoped more people would use the shuttle service offered by Thomas Bus Company.

“We actually wished more people used it today, the Daniels field is quite damaged from the number of people that parked out here,” she said. “We also understand that a lot of our volunteers around here had no other way to get here.”

Long return

Jordan Daniels, one of three owners of the host farm, reported this year’s event marks the first time in at least 14 years the family held the event.

“This is only the third time we have had it,” said Daniels, who runs the farm with his uncle Tom and father, Dale. “The first was 28 years ago.”

The farm, in the same family for seven generations, currently boasts 310 Holstein cows, which produce 21,000 pounds of milk per day.

As the Daniels family received accolades for welcoming visitors onto their farm, Jordan said he likes to watch the community come together to enjoy agriculture and other activities.

“Seeing all of the people out enjoying what the farm is, and having a good time is great,” Daniels said.

Daniels Dairy Farm, a 550 acre plot of land, also features corn, wheat and hay.

‘Fairest’ chips in

Kenosha County Fairest of Fair Madison Fenske, of Wheatland, was one of several volunteers serving visitors breakfast.

Fenske, a Westosha Central graduate, said it was the first time she attended the annual event in several years.

“I haven’t been able to come out to the dairy breakfast for a few years now,” said Fenske, who plans to attend more frequently.

“It was a lot of fun, I liked how everybody worked together, and got to meet new people in the community you don’t always get to talk to,” Fenske said. “I will be coming from now on.”

In 2016, when Crane Dairy Farm LLC hosted the event, 3,659 attended the event, just 116 short of reaching a record set in 2014 at Weis-Way Dairy Farm.