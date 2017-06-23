Twin Lakes police arrest 3 in armed robbery

An armed robbery investigation led Twin Lakes police to an apartment complex, where officers had to surround the building to arrest three suspects on pending charges Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

The men arrested were a 22-year-old from Chicago, a 21-year-old of Delavan along with a 21-year-old from Burlington.

Twin Lakes police said the men allegedly robbed a 15- and 18-year-old at gunpoint in the parking lot of a 1700 Wilmot Road apartment complex, where the three made off with about $270 in cash shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.

“(The victims) reported that they were approached in the parking lot by two black males and one white male who showed the victims a firearm and demanded that they hand over cash and went through their vehicle,” a Twin Lakes news release states.

A short time later, an officer found two of three suspects matching the description given by the victims leaving a nearby apartment, and as police tried to apprehend them, they ran into another apartment.

In response, police surrounded the apartment building, where they arrested all the three suspects and transported them to Kenosha County Jail.

After the arrest, police found a handgun in a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects.

Charges of armed robbery have been forwarded to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.