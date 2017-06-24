SOFTBALL ALL-STATE: Wilmot boasts four representatives

Falcons’ Hrncar, Mickelson earn honorable mention

After finishing as the WIAA Division 1 state softball runner-up, two Wilmot Union High School seniors earned first team all-state recognition and another received second team honors, the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association reports.

Additionally, a fourth Panther senior joins two representatives from Westosha Central on the honorable mention list.

Receiving first team honors were infielders Kalyssa Koehn and Riley Regnier.

Pitcher Sarah Hutchinson, who held opponents to four earned runs at the state tournament, was named to the second team.

Earning honorable mention accolades was Wilmot’s Taylor Danielson along with Westosha Central’s Alyssa Hrncar and Kira Mickelson.

Panther duo leads the way

Koehn, a North Dakota State University commit, collected more than 40 hits for the third consecutive season for the Panthers.

Through 95 at-bats, Koehn produced a team-leading 41 hits for a .431 batting average, which also led the Panthers. She also picked up 11 doubles, most among Panther hitters.

Of Koehn’s 11 doubles, one was against Kenosha Tremper, where she went 3-for-4 with a home run and knocked in a season-high five RBIs.

Meanwhile, for Regnier, the first baseman led the Panthers with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs.

Regnier had four games where she had two home runs, including an April 25 contest against Lake Geneva Badger, where she contributed a season high six RBIs.

It is the second time in two seasons both Koehn and Regnier received all-state recognition.

Regnier expects to join the University of Southern Indiana.

Joining the two Panthers on the first team from the Southern Lakes Conference were Union Grove’s Kallista Hribar and Morgyn DeLara of Delavan-Darien.

Battery rounds out Panther reps

Hutchinson, who won nine of her last 10 contests, finished her Wilmot senior season with a 16-3 record.

Through 128 innings, Hutchinson struck out 87 hitters, including a season-high 11 against Lake Geneva Badger on April 25.

Hutchinson’s next best came against Germantown in the WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal, where she fanned nine hitters in the Panthers 4-0 shutout.

Hutchinson, who walked 32, concluded her senior season with a 3.30 ERA.

Danielson, who had eight home runs, had four of them in three post season contests.

In the WIAA Division 1 regional final, where the Panthers defeated Janesville Craig 11-8, Danielson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

The next game, however, she followed up with a 4-for-4 appearance at the plate, belting two home runs with five RBIs to help the Panthers edge Westosha Central 11-9.

She added her fourth in the quarterfinal match against Germantown.

Overall, Danielson batted .389 with a 31 RBIs, eight doubles and two triples.

In the fall, Danielson plans to start school at the University of Indianapolis. Hutchinson is headed to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Falcons fly high

Although Hrncar missed action due to injury, the senior hurler logged 105-2/3 innings, where she struck out 126 and walked just 20.

Hrncar, who finished the season at 14-3, also had a career milestone on May 4.

On May 4, she struck out a career-high 14 Union Grove hitters, supplanting her previous best set against Elkhorn earlier in the season.

Of Hrncar’s 16 starts, she had 12 complete games, and concluded her senior year with a 2.72 ERA.

Mickelson, a middle infielder, collected a whopping 15 doubles for the Falcons.

In back-to-back contests, Mickelson had five doubles, two against Wilmot on April 18 and three more at Delavan-Darien April 20.

Mickelson, who had a .495 batting average, collected 47 hits, belted seven home runs and had 42 RBIs.

Hrncar plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside while Mickelson is set for Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

All-District, same results

For all-district, the six total seniors earned first team recognition, with Westosha Central’s Carrie Weis and Kayla Kerkman receiving honorable mention.

Weis, a senior outfielder, had seven doubles, legged out a team-leading three triples and finished with a .281 batting average.

For Kerkman, the junior middle infielder pounded out 47 hits, plated 32 runs and stole six bases.