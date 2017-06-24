Sharing their love of the water

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Whether someone is seeking an adventure or a simple afternoon out on the lake, Twin Lakes Boat Rental has an inventory to suit most needs, according to Dave Lang, a partner in the business.

Twin Lakes Boat Rental, LLC, formerly Leslie’s Kayak and Paddleboard, has nearly 50 kayaks, paddleboards and about 20 boats available at two locations.

“We got a little bit of everything going on,” said Lang, who operates the business with Ryan LaMeer.

Lang, responsible for boat rentals, said the business offers 15 pontoon boats, three fishing boats and two family boats.

The assortment, he said, includes a pontoon boat equipped with a Tiki bar and Yamaha surround sound stereo system.

“It looks like a Tiki bar,” Lang said. “It has a Yamaha surround sound stereo system with subwoofers, it fits over 20 people.”

That pontoon is ideal for bachelor parties, business parties, and like other boats offered by the company, it is pet-friendly.

“All of my boats have sun tops, an auxiliary input for music, so you can go out and enjoy a day on the lake,” Lang said. “They are all pet-friendly, we allow pets on everything here.”

Cost to rent the Tiki Bar pontoon is $450 for four hours, and for the entire day, it increases to $600.

If that is out of a customer’s price range, regular pontoons are rented at $400 for a full day and $250 for four hours.

Meanwhile, for customers looking for an adventure on the lake, LaMeer has 20 kayaks and 25 paddleboards along with wave runners.

For the first hour, the cost to rent a paddleboard or kayak is $20, but the rate decreases to $15 the second hour. If users stay on the lake for three hours, it is an additional $10, followed by another $5 beyond the third hour.

LaMeer, however, negotiates with renters who look to lease a kayak or paddleboard for several days.

“We make better deals for multiple days, if you want to rent it for a month, or for a whole summer, we can come up with a fair price,” LaMeer said.

The lowdown…

What: Twin Lakes Boat Rental, LLC

Where: 503 Wilmot Road and 3101 E. Lakeshore Dr., Twin Lakes

Contact: (888) 251-BOAT

Online: TwinLakesBoatRental.com

Change of ownership

About two months ago, LaMeer acquired Leslie’s Kayak and Paddleboard rental from Leslie DiCarlo, who was living in Illinois.

“She was from Illinois, and it was kind of hard for her to keep coming back and forth,” LaMeer said.

With the business change, LaMeer and Lang have two locations, one on East Lakeshore Drive and the other near Dock Hoppers Restaurant.

“We just added a new location, this one right here,” LaMeer said at the Lakeshore Drive property. “The other is right in the heart of downtown Twin Lakes.”

LaMeer, who grew up in Twin Lakes, said the business expansion further ignites his passion for the lake, where he sees his customers enjoying themselves.

“I have always loved being on the water,” LaMeer said.