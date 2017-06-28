Two new K9s added to Sheriff’s Department

By Jason Arndt

Since last November, when the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department laid K9 officer Klaus to rest after he suffered internal bleeding, the department was left with one K9 unit.

The shortage was addressed earlier this month, however, when the Sheriff’s Department welcomed two new K9 officers to the mix.

“We are now up to three canines,” said Sgt. Eric Klinkhammer. “One is assigned to each shift.”

Joining K9 Riggs, who has been with deputy Terry Tifft for three years, is Fritz and Arlo after both completed training at Tops Kennel in Grayslake, Ill.

Deputy John Lanctot, who was paired with Klaus for about five years, is set to work with Fritz while Arlo joins deputy Matthew Kasulke.

Like the previous K9 unit, the two new partners plan to patrol Kenosha County, including the Interstate 94 corridor where Lancot and Klaus helped make hundreds of drug and criminal arrests in their five years together.

“They will be assigned to the patrol division,” Klinkhammer said.

The two new teams serve a dual purpose, which means they are trained in tracking and handler protection along with narcotics detection.