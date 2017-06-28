Kansasville woman still missing after massive search

Entering day four of a massive search, about 130 officials from five counties still could not find a Kansasville woman missing since Sunday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Lynn M. Rickard, 59, was reported missing from her residence in the 4900 block of Schoen Road in the Town of Dover in the early morning of June 25.

The 4900 block of Schoen Road is about a half-mile north of the Town of Brighton in Kenosha County.

Racine County authorities believe Rickard is suffering from a mental illness, in need of oxygen and could have left without clothes, a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post states.

“We have now entered day four of our nonstop search for Lynn,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling wrote on his office’s Facebook page. “Although we remain cautiously optimistic and hopeful, as every hour passes I am becoming more and more concerned about the outcome.”

Rickard was last seen walking westbound through a field about a half-mile from her home before 9 a.m. Sunday.

“Rickard is oxygen dependent and unable to go long periods of time without the aid of her oxygen,” the Facebook post states.

Today’s massive search involved about two dozen departments, including the Town of Randall, city of Kenosha along with the villages of Bristol, Pleasant Prairie Salem Lakes and Somers in Kenosha County.

In addition to nine Racine County departments, seven more came from Waukesha, three from Walworth and one from Milwaukee County.

“This search is being conducted shoulder to shoulder in the Kansasville area by approximately 130 law enforcement, fire and EMS officials,” the release said.

The release notes the following departments helped on Wednesday: Wisconsin State Patrol, Kansasville Fire Department, Caledonia Fire Department, City of Burlington Fire Department, Village of Waterford Fire Department,

Rochester Fire Department, Union Grove/Yorkville Fire Department, South Shore Fire Department, Raymond Fire Department, Kenosha Fire Department, Pleasant Prairie Fire Department, Mukwonago Fire Department, Wilmot Fire Department,

Pewaukee Fire Department, City of Waukesha Fire Department, Bristol Fire Department, City of Delavan Fire Department, Fontana Fire Department, Whitewater Fire Department, Lannon Fire Department, Menominee Falls Fire Department

West Allis Fire Department, Town of Delafield Fire Department, Dousman Fire Department, Somers Fire Department, Town of Salem Fire Department, Randall Fire Department, Racine Fire Bells.

Residents who may have seen Rickard, or have information related to her disappearance, is are asked to call the Racine County Dispatch Center at (262) 886-2300.

The previous searches have been aided the Kansasville Fire Department, City of Milwaukee Fire Department, Raymond Fire Department, City of Racine Fire Department, Lyons Fire Department, Wheatland Fire Department, Elkhorn Fire Department, East Troy Fire Department, Lauderdale Fire Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department, Wind Lake Fire Department, Tichigan Fire Department, Racine Fire Bells, the Civil Air Patrol, Flight for Life, and Wisconsin Emergency Management.