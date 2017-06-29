Three charged in Twin Lakes armed robbery

Formal complaints filed Thursday

By Jason Arndt

Editor

An armed robbery investigation led Twin Lakes police to the Tan Oaks apartment complex June 22, when officers surrounded the building to arrest three suspects, village police said.

The three suspects, who are being held on $50,000 temporary cash bonds, each face two counts of felony armed robbery, party to a crime as a repeater.

The three made a bond appearance in court on June 23.

Arrested were Michael A. Addison Jr., 21, Delavan; Julian M. Barler, 21, Burlington and David P. Frye Jr., 22, of Chicago, according to online court records.

Twin Lakes police said the men allegedly robbed a 15- and 18-year-old at gunpoint in the parking lot of the property at 1700 Wilmot Road, where the three made off with about $270 in cash shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.

“(The victims) reported that they were approached in the parking lot by two black males and one white male who showed the victims a firearm and demanded that they hand over cash and went through their vehicle,” a Twin Lakes news release states.

A short time later, an officer found two of three suspects who matched the description given by the victims leaving a nearby apartment complex, and as police tried to apprehend them, they retreated into another apartment.

In response, police surrounded the apartment building, where they arrested all three suspects and transported them to the Kenosha County Jail.

During the investigation, officers found a handgun in a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects, police said.

Addison Jr., who received misdemeanor obstructing an officer charge, was also charged with three misdemeanor bail jumping counts.

In February, Addison Jr. was charged in Milwaukee County for carrying a concealed weapon.

Barler, meanwhile, was convicted of misdemeanors in Milwaukee, Racine and Walworth counties, therefore, received two bail jumping charges.

Frye Jr., who is charged with misdemeanor obstruction, was convicted of felony armed robbery in Cook County, Ill. in 2012.