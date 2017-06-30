WHEATLAND WINNER

Mikelle Miles, an incoming Burlington Catholic Central senior, was crowned Miss Wheatland at the Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department Festival on June 23.

Miles, who is a member of St. Alphonsus Church in New Munster, is also involved with the Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H club.

For the Hilltoppers, Miles serves as student council vice president and has participated on the volleyball, basketball, track and field and soccer teams (Earlene Frederick/The Report).

