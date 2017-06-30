Person of interest arrested in Janesville for homicide of Twin Lakes man

By Jason Arndt

Editor

With help from the Janesville Police Department, authorities arrested a person of interest in the fatal armed robbery involving a 56-year-old Twin Lakes man Friday afternoon, a Janesville Police press release reports.

“Janesville Police Department officers assisted members of the Madison Police Department in searching for a person of interest in the Culvers homicide that occurred on (Tuesday) in the City of Madison,” the Janesville release states.

The 56-year-old was later identified as Christ E. Kneubuehl, who police said, suffered a heart attack as the armed robbery happened.

The armed robbery, and homicide, happened at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, when four workers were laying tile at the Madison Culver’s on Beltline Highway.

As the four worked, two masked gunmen invaded the restaurant, and ordered Knuebuehl to the store safe, Madison Police states in a news release.

While he drilled through the safe at gunpoint, the other three were held to the floor, Madison police said.

While the three were on the floor, they were prevented from offering help, despite physical distress from the 56-year-old.

Once the two gunmen left, the three called for help, but was too late.

“The cause of death is under investigation, but is considered a homicide,” Madison Police states.

Madison patrol officers and detectives with Madison’s South District have worked with the city’s Violent Crime Unit since the start of the investigation.

Through the investigation, authorities received information on a person of interest in Janesville, where the city’s SWAT team arrested the man without incident at about 2:30 p.m.

“The MPD would like to thank Janesville Police Department SWAT for assistance in the apprehension,” a Madison news release said.

Local family needs support

As Madison police seek clues, an area family is in need of support, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Susan Schmidt of Lake Geneva.

The GoFundMe page, titled Lisa Obertin and family, states the experience has left the family struggling to cope.

“Lisa’s “love of her life”. Christ Edward Kneubuehl, tragically lost his life during an armed robbery while working in Madison this past week,” the GoFundMe page states. “Lisa and Christ were truly soulmates and I cannot put into words how emotionally distraught she, her boys, and her family are. He was a kind and gentle soul that cared for his family and Lisa in the sweetest and most responsible way.”

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Kneubuehl left behind Obertin, two adult stepsons, an adult daughter, a 14-year-old son, a granddaughter and two brothers and a sister.

Meanwhile, according to an obituary, funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Monday at Living Word Church in Brodhead, where he reportedly grew up.

Visiting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.