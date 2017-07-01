PHOTOS: Libertyfest Parade

On a sunny Saturday in the Village of Twin Lakes, hundreds of people came together for the annual Libertyfest parade, which brought in regional and some national visitors into the village.

With Wayne and Kathleen Messmer serving as the parade grand marshals, elected officials, including Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, Executive Jim Kreuser along with State Rep. Samantha Kerkman and Sen. Van Wanggaard were on hand to salute the crowd.

Wayne Messmer, meanwhile, is scheduled to sing the National Anthem before Saturday’s Aquanuts Water Ski Show slated for 7:30 p.m. at Lance Park.

Messmer, who has a summer home in the Twin Lakes area, has made hundreds of appearances at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, where he delivered the National Anthem before Cubs games.

Saturday Schedule:

Noon-9 p.m. – Inflatables, Sea Hamsters, Euro Bungy Jump & Games

Noon-10 p.m. – Food Court & Shopping Open

2-5 p.m. – Bingo by Genoa City Lions Club

4 p.m. – 4th Annual Duck Races by Aquanut Site

5-7 p.m. – Dirty Canteen (rock)

7:30 p.m. – Aquanut Waterski Show

8 p.m. – The Now Band (rock)

Band Breaks for the Fireworks

Fireworks at Dusk