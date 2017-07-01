 

PHOTOS: Libertyfest Parade

Sienna Gunther, 10, and 17-year-old sister, Emerald, show patriotism before the Libertyfest parade in Twin Lakes. The Gunthers reside in Fort Atkinson (Jason Arndt/The Report).

On a sunny Saturday in the Village of Twin Lakes, hundreds of people came together for the annual Libertyfest parade, which brought in regional and some national visitors into the village.

With Wayne and Kathleen Messmer serving as the parade grand marshals, elected officials, including Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, Executive Jim Kreuser along with State Rep. Samantha Kerkman and Sen. Van Wanggaard were on hand to salute the crowd.

Wayne Messmer, meanwhile, is scheduled to sing the National Anthem before Saturday’s Aquanuts Water Ski Show slated for 7:30 p.m. at Lance Park.

Messmer, who has a summer home in the Twin Lakes area, has made hundreds of appearances at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, where he delivered the National Anthem before Cubs games.

Wayne and Kathleen Messmer served as parade grand marshals Saturday (Jason Arndt/The Report).

Saturday Schedule:
Noon-9 p.m. – Inflatables, Sea Hamsters, Euro Bungy Jump & Games
Noon-10 p.m. – Food Court & Shopping Open
2-5 p.m. – Bingo by Genoa City Lions Club
4 p.m. – 4th Annual Duck Races by Aquanut Site
5-7 p.m. – Dirty Canteen (rock)
7:30 p.m. – Aquanut Waterski Show
8 p.m. – The Now Band (rock)
Band Breaks for the Fireworks
Fireworks at Dusk

Kylynn, 3, and Kolton Cardenas, 8, both of Rochester, stay cool with popsicles at the Twin Lakes Libertyfest parade (Jason Arndt/The Report).

Four children await the Libertyfest parade Saturday in Twin Lakes. From left: Hunter Kipp, 3; Addison Messer, 6 with Cora Kipp; Angelina Solty, 13. The Kipps reside in Burlington while Messer is from Renton, Wash. and Solty hails from Portland, Ore.

Rhett Suhre, of Twin Lakes, waves to the crowd along with members of his Westosha Judo club (Jason Arndt/The Report).

Miss Bristol, Maria Regalado Vega, salutes the Libertyfest crowd (Jason Arndt/The Report).

 
 

