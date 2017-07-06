Charges pending in fatal armed robbery of local man

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Madison authorities are seeking a murder charge against one of two suspects involved in a June 27 armed robbery at a Culver’s Restaurant on Beltline Highway, Madison, where a 56-year-old Twin Lakes man was killed, according to a press release.

Nicholas Ivy, 32, was arrested in Janesville on June 30 after investigators identified him through DNA collected at the restaurant, the release states.

“His DNA was found at the crime scene and forensic investigators quickly were able to match it with DNA from Ivy which was on file,’ the release states, adding charges of felony murder and armed robbery were referred to the Dane County District’s Attorney’s Office.

Madison police continue to look for the second suspect involved in the armed robbery, which claimed the life of Christ E. Kneubuehl, of Twin Lakes, who reportedly suffered a heart attack during the incident.

Kneubuehl, one of four contractors, was completing a floor project at around 3 a.m. June 27, when two masked gunmen entered the restaurant.

While one suspect forced Kneubuehl to the store safe at gunpoint, the other three contractors were forced to remain on the floor by the second suspect, investigators concluded.

The three contractors on the floor were prevented from offering help, despite signs of physical distress from Kneubuehl.

Once the suspects left, the three coworkers called for help for Kneubuehl, but it was too late.

At a news conference held last week, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval characterized the two suspects as vile and reprehensible, news station WKOW reported.

“There’s a certain vileness, a certain despicability about the whole thing because, in essence…I think you have an instance where the victim was literally scared to death, to the point of death,” Koval said at the news conference.

Following the robbery, detectives from the city’s South District and Violent Crime Unit uncovered DNA evidence from the scene.

Courtesy of expedited processing by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, according to the release, police found a DNA match.

On June 30, police located Ivy in Janesville, where the Janesville SWAT team and authorities from Dane County took him into custody.

“The MPD sends sincere thanks to our partners at the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory in Madison for expediting work on this case. Without it, the suspect might still be on the streets,” the release states.

Family needs support

As Madison police continue to seek the second suspect, Kneubuehl’s family is in need of support, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Susan Schmidt of Lake Geneva.

The GoFundMe page, titled “Lisa Obertin and family” states the experience has left the family struggling to cope.

“Lisa’s “love of her life”. Christ Edward Kneubuehl, tragically lost his life during an armed robbery while working in Madison this past week,” the page states. “Lisa and Christ were truly soulmates and I cannot put into words how emotionally distraught she, her boys, and her family are. He was a kind and gentle soul that cared for his family and Lisa in the sweetest and most responsible way.”

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Kneubuehl leaves behind Obertin, two adult stepsons, an adult daughter, a 14-year-old son, a granddaughter, two brothers and a sister.