Highway W construction continues

Work continues on a summer-long project to straighten out a nearly-90-degree curve on Kenosha County Highway W (Fox River Road) in the Village of Salem Lakes.

The construction area, alongside the Fox River near 82nd Street, has been closed to through traffic since May 30, though residents who live within the project zone have access to their properties. A detour route sends drivers around the affected area via highways JI and F.

Clearing, grubbing and ditch work is ongoing. Work on a new route for the tight curve is anticipated to begin next week pending clearing of utility work.

The new configuration will move the road about 75 feet to the west, on property that the county acquired from private owners. That will largely straighten out what had been a hairpin turn.

The total cost of the project is roughly $800,000.

Kenosha County Highway Commissioner Clement Abongwa urged patience while work on the project continues.

“While we recognize the inconvenience the detour will cause some drivers over the coming months, the end result will be a safer road for everyone,” Abongwa said.

Project completion is anticipated in mid-September.