Appointments to clerk, treasurer on horizon

Salem Lakes has items on July 10 agenda

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

According to village president Diann Tesar, Salem Lakes plans to appoint a clerk and treasurer in July.

The regular meeting, scheduled for July 10 at 7 p.m., is at the Salem Town Hall.

“We had to wait for 60 days to appoint a clerk and a treasurer. That time frame is up this week, so we will be deciding this coming month,” Tesar wrote in an emailed response.

The 60-day waiting period comes after the Village Board approved Charter Ordinance 10, which separates the offices of clerk and treasurer, at an April 26 special board meeting.

Since 1986, when the former village of Silver Lake passed Ordinance No. 4, both offices were combined.

According to the Charter Ordinance, the separation was needed, citing an increase in population and territory.

The ordinance takes effect 60 days following passage and publication, board documents show, adding the appointments are approved by a majority of vote by the village board.

While Salem Lakes awaits the 60-day waiting period, Vicki Galich has served the role of clerk, according to Tesar.

Galich, who received appointment from former Silver Lake Village President Bruce Nopenz, filled a vacancy left after the resignation of Terry Faber.

“Vicki is the current clerk appointed by Bruce Nopenz,” Tesar said.

Galich, who is retired from Kenosha County, was hired to work a maximum 30 hours per week.

Although village officials did not disclose the list of candidates under consideration, according to the cooperative plan signed a year ago, the village was obligated to hire town staff and maintain their employment for a minimum of one year.

Former Town of Salem clerk Cindi Dulaney, who served the position since 2007, and treasurer Chris Lamb were brought on as village employees.

When the village board makes a decision this month, the eventual clerk and treasurer can appoint their own deputy, according to state statute.

Unanswered questions

The consolidation agreement between the Town of Salem and the Village of Silver Lake did not address the issue of separating the office, but does contain instructions when to appoint a clerk and treasurer.

In 10 (a) i. of the Cooperative plan that was signed by Nopenz and Tesar on July 27, 2016 reads, “Following adoption of this Cooperative plan, the Village shall appoint the current Town Clerk as Village Clerk or Deputy Clerk.”

The same instructions were in the agreement regarding the treasurer appointment.

By state statute, the clerk and treasurer each appoint their own deputy, and the treasurer must get board approval of the choice.

The consolidation of Silver Lake and Salem occurred on Feb. 14 this year, but the newly created Village of Salem Lakes has not made a formal appointment of a clerk and treasurer since.

Village Administrator Pat Casey, Village Attorney Rich Scholze and Tesar did not respond to questions related to the propriety of not appointing a clerk or treasurer as noted in the cooperative agreement.

The three were also asked if the provision in the agreement to appoint the deputy for clerk and treasurer followed state statutes. But, this question went unanswered.

Also, the three did not unveil a list of candidates for the posts.

For Galich, who was appointed after Faber’s resignation, this is her first time working as a municipal clerk/treasurer. She has taken one clerk class regarding election.

Meanwhile, Dulaney served as Salem Town Clerk since May 2007.

Lamb, who worked for the Town of Salem for 19 years, served as a treasurer for most of those years.

Both are members of the municipal Treasurer’s of Wisconsin and members of the Government Finance Officer’s association.

Dulaney is certified by the state of Wisconsin and sits the Wisconsin Municipal Clerk’s Association board that certifies clerks. She acts as a mentor to new clerks. She is also certified through the The International Institute of Municipal Clerks. This group is a professional, nonprofit association that promotes continuing education and certification through university and college-based institutes and provides networking solutions, services and benefits to its members worldwide.