Rummage with a cause

Annual event part of Relay for Life drive for one family

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Drawing inspiration from her own cancer diagnosis, Bristol’s Rae Anne Niles knew what to do five years ago, start an annual rummage sale fundraiser to help the American Cancer Society.

As part of the fundraiser, Niles and a team of five other survivors formed a Relay for Life team, which plans to participate in the Aug. 4 event at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

“I had breast cancer. I have had many family members and friends get the dreaded diagnosis and I just knew I wanted to do what I could to help fight this awful disease and help others get through it,” said Niles, whose team reportedly raise about $1,000 from the annual rummage sale.

Funds received by the ACS also go toward patient care services, education as well as prevention and treatment programs.

According to the ACS, Relay for Life is the major fundraiser for the organization, and has volunteers in more 5,200 communities and 27 countries.

Like Niles, three other Relay for Life teammates are either breast cancer survivors, or still battling the disease.

The four consist of Niles, her cousin, friend Susan Schutz and her aunt Sue Corder.

“The other two survivors are my Mom and my sister’s father-in-law, Royal, who is battling leukemia,” Niles said.

Royal, at times, is unable to participate, but is still included.

Through the fundraising efforts and annual Relay for Life, Niles believes the team dubbed “Got Hope?” this year has grown stronger together.

“We are a very close family and we have supported each other with love, prayer, visits and meals,” Niles said. “Our faith in God has helped each of us through our battle.”

With a core of survivors, joining the team are members of her family, including daughters Rae Lynn and Anna Leigh Niles, two nieces, a sister-in-law and another cousin.

“Our team is truly a family team,” Niles said. “It seems like every year, we are walking in support of, or in memory of another loved one.”

Annually, before the team of family members and friends set foot on the UW-Parkside campus, Niles hosts a rummage sale at her Bristol home of off Highway 45.

But, this year, with Highway 45 under construction, the rummage sale has been moved to Paddock Lake.

Niles reports seeing customers come back since the start of the sale.

“We see the same people every year that seek out our sale,” she recalls. “They say ‘we remember you from last year and wanted to come support you’”

“They know 100 percent of everything we make goes directly to the American Cancer Society,” Niles said. “People really want to be generous to help our Relay for Life team.”

Multiple members of the family donate items to the rummage sale.

If you go…

WHAT: Team Got Hope? Relay for Life American Cancer Society Rummage Sale

WHEN: Friday, July 14 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: 24411 77th St., Paddock Lake.

WHO: Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society

A caring community

However, the team’s Relay for Life efforts would not have been possible without faith in God, a caring and compassionate community and the caregivers who have shown love to those battling cancer.

“As a survivor, I can tell you it is humbling to walk the track arm and arm with the other survivors on my team as well as the hundreds of other survivors,” said Niles, who looks back at earlier years. “I thank God to be a survivor, but I’m also sad remembering the loved ones who lost their battle.”

As Niles, and others, walk the track, people in attendance shout encouraging words.

“Everyone around the track claps and cheers,” Niles said. “Hundreds of community members come out.”

Like most people in the community, cancer affects someone in one way or another, she added.

“You’re either a survivor, you know a survivor, or you’ve lost a loved one to cancer,” Niles said.