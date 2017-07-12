Updated: Flooding again plagues area

Nearly 8 inches of rain recorded in New Munster

Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Bong State Recreational Area in Brighton Wednesday morning to help assist with evacuation of campers at the park due flooding caused by heavy rains overnight.

The thunder showers have overwhelmed sewer systems, closed roads and flooded basements, and farm fields throughout the area.

A flash flood warning remains in effect until 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office issued the following news release this morning:

“Due to the severe weather pattern that passed through Kenosha County, we are presently responding along with the Kenosha County Highway Department to numerous reports of flooded roadways and washouts.

“The following roadways are closed due to the flooding or washouts:

“The intersection of County Highway-N at County Highway-D reported flooded.

“The intersection of US Highway 45 at County Highway-K reported flooded but passable.

“The intersection of County Highway-KR at County Highway-H is not passable.

“Low spots along the farm fields along County Highway-H from County Highway-S to County Highway-KR, and on County Highway-L from State Highway-31 to County Highway-H.

“Flooding along US Highway 45 to State Highway 142 is reported flooded.

Paddock Lake

“236th Avenue is flooded between 67th Street and 61st Street.

“The intersection of 248th Avenue at 67th Street is flooded.

“The 24700 block of County Highway-K is washed away due to sinkhole.

“The 23800 block of County Highway-K is flooded and not passable.

“The Kenosha Sheriff Department has also responded to Bong Recreation Park to assist with possible evacuation of campers due to the flooding issues.

“The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and the Kenosha County Highway Department remain diligent in response to all calls for service.

“We ask for public patience and please allow for extra time driving in Kenosha County during this event.”

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office issued the following release at 12 p.m. Wednesday:

“At 10:30 AM today the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department activated the Kenosha County Emergency Operations Center due to the heavy rainfall and severe flooding.

“Emergency Management Staff is closely monitoring the situation regarding flooding in Kenosha County.

“Road conditions at this time are poor for almost all roads within Kenosha County in at least one or more locations. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Kenosha County Highway Department and all local Fire and Rescue Agencies are actively working to assist the citizens of Kenosha with the water related issues. The Sheriff’s Department has extra personnel handling calls for assistance and service for this event.

“The County Executive’s Office, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Kenosha Highway Department are working closely together to ensure the safety of all those living, working, and visiting Kenosha County during this flooding event.

“At the time of this release. We have reports of 7.75 inches of rainfall in the County at the New Munster Weather Rain Station.

“The National weather Service has predicted that the Fox River will crest tomorrow (07-13-17) at 15 to 16 feet. This will exceed the previous high level set in 2008.

“Sheriff Beth and the County Executive Kreuser will be holding a Press Conference on this incident at 1:00 PM at the Kenosha Public Safety Building 1000 55th Street Kenosha.”