Officials: Some county roads impassable due to flooding

With torrential rainfall the last 24-48 hours, some Kenosha County highways are impassable due to flooding, authorities are responding to reports of washouts Wednesday morning.

“We ask for public patience and please allow for extra time driving in Kenosha County during this event,” a Sheriff’s Department news release states. “The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and the Kenosha County Highway Department remain diligent in response to all calls for service.”

The Kenosha Sheriff Department has also responded to Bong Recreation Park to assist with possible evacuation of campers due to the flooding issues.

Also, the Village of Twin Lakes issued a warning on its Facebook page, cautioning motorists of high waters on some roads.

“ Please take caution when driving through the Village. Current high water areas include Chapel/Barry, Lakeview/Wilmot, Pawley, Esch Road,” the village Facebook page states.

The following roadways are closed due to the flooding or washouts:

The intersection of County Highway-N at County Highway-D reported flooded.

The intersection of US Highway 45 at County Highway-K reported flooded but passable.

The intersection of County Highway-KR at County Highway-H is not passable.

Low spots along the farm fields along County Highway-H from County Highway-S to County Highway-KR, and on County Highway-L from State Highway-31 to County Highway-H.

Flooding along US Highway 45 to State Highway 142 is reported flooded.

Paddock Lake

236th Avenue is flooded between 67th Street and 61st Street.

The intersection of 248th Avenue at 67th Street is flooded.

The 24700 block of County Highway-K is washed away due to sinkhole.

The 23800 block of County Highway-K is flooded and not passable.