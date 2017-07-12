STORM UPDATES: Warnings, Closures, Advisories

Note: With ongoing flooding issues across the region, this link will get updated, as needed.

UPDATES

3:15 p.m. Wednesday: “The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be closing Hwy 50 at the Fox River due to flooding. This closure will take place at 6:00PM tonight and last for several days. Detours will be posted,” Sheriff’s Department states.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has reportedly activated the Emergency Operations Center, citing torrential rainfall and severe flooding, a news release states.

Heavy rainfalls forced the National Weather Service to continue a flood warning for the Fox River near New Munster, where it has exceeded the flood stage of 11-feet, recording a level of 13.4 feet as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast,” the National Weather states. “The river will continue rising to near 15.8 feet by tomorrow early afternoon then begin falling.”

With reports of flooding, the Kenosha County Highway Department closed several roads, which are listed below.

Also, Wheatland Center School announced summer classes are canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.

At Westosha Central, the football camp was also canceled for Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department said the New Munster Weather Rain Station recorded 7.75 inches of rainfall.

The Sheriff’s Department said it will exceed a record set in 2008, when the Town of Wheatland was leveled by tornadoes, which damaged homes.

Additionally, the National Weather Service said there is widespread flooding in the Village of Salem Lakes, which reportedly has flood clean-up kits available for residents at the Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road, Salem.

Salem Lakes residents with questions are asked to call the Village Hall at (262) 843-2313.

Twin Lakes alert

Meanwhile, the Village of Twin Lakes Wastewater plant has record 5.81 inches, leaving “many village roads, ditchlines, and yards…flooded.”

“The sewer treatment plant is struggling to keep up and some equipment needs to be replaced from failure. The sewer plant asks residents to try and use as little water as possible as the plant continues to catch up. (i.e. hold off on dishwasher or laundry usage). Every effort to help reduce wastewater is appreciated,” the village wrote on its Facebook page.

Furthermore, Twin Lakes has issued a slow no wake order for lakes Mary and Elizabeth,

“The lakes are open to boating but all watercraft must operate at Slow No Wake until further notice. The water level at the spillway has reached 794.5′ and is spilling over and around the spillway,” the village states in the same Facebook post.

Resources available

For Kenosha County residents, the Sheriff’s Department announced sandbags are available at the Wilmot County Gravel Pit located at 32303 116th Street.

“The sandbags will need to be filled and transported from the site by the County resident,” the Facebook page states.

More rain forecasted

The National Weather Service expects another round of rain to enter Western Kenosha County Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

“A few storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threats. A tornado or two is possible. There is a small threat of flash flooding with this new round of storms,” the National Weather Service states. “The storms will be moving quickly which will limit the threat of flooding.”

“The most susceptible area for flash flooding would Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha Counties but also including any large urban areas over southern Wisconsin.”

Also, the National Weather Service said the Heat Index could get into the upper 90s.

The following area school/community activities are canceled:

Wheatland Center School: No school Wednesday, Thursday.

Westosha Central: No football camp Wednesday.

The following roadways are closed due to the flooding or washouts:

The intersection of County Highway-N at County Highway-D reported flooded.

Highway 50 at the Fox River, effective 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The intersection of US Highway 45 at County Highway-K reported flooded but passable.

The intersection of County Highway-KR at County Highway-H is not passable.

Low spots along the farm fields along County Highway-H from County Highway-S to County Highway-KR, and on County Highway-L from State Highway-31 to County Highway-H.

Flooding along US Highway 45 to State Highway 142 is reported flooded.

Paddock Lake

236th Avenue is flooded between 67th Street and 61st Street. The intersection of 248th Avenue at 67th Street is flooded.

The 24700 block of County Highway-K is washed away due to sinkhole.

The 23800 block of County Highway-K is flooded and not passable.

Outlying county closures, as reported by the DOT

Racine County:

WIS 11 is closed from I-41/I-94 to Union Grove. No official detour posted.

WIS 11 is closed just west of WIS 75. No official detour posted.

WIS 20 eastbound is closed at WIS 75 northbound. No official detour posted.

County KR is closed between the east and west frontage roads under I-41/I-94. All on/off ramps are closed at this location. No official detour posted.

West frontage along I-41/I-94 closed between WIS 11 and County KR. No official detour posted.

Walworth County:

WIS 120 is closed from County D to WIS 11. No official detour posted.

WIS 20 eastbound is closed at Bell School Road. No official detour posted.

US 12 is closed from County ES to County A. No official detour posted.

WIS 36 southbound is closed from WIS 120 to WIS 11. No official detour posted.

I-43 at County G is closed. No official detour posted.