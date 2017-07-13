READER PHOTOS: Flooding in Western Kenosha County
Sparked by torrential rain, and a record-setting Fox River flood stage, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser declared a state of emergency June 12.
The floods have caused several roads to close in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties as officials declare them impassable.
Kenosha County residents Sarah Strasser, Tanika Johnson, Kyle Foulke, Kayla Crichton, Heather Keung and Kaeley Mueller showed, and described, the flooding within their communities yesterday and today.
Also, McKenna Krueger-Gapko Tweeted footage of her Silver Lake area backyard yesterday.
Readers have submitted the following photos and video to the Report:
if anyone wants to help ya girl with this flood in our back yard that would be dope !!! we’ll pay you in pizza 😂 pic.twitter.com/zbSvCrLRuS
— mckenna krueger (@McKennaKrueger) July 12, 2017
Kyle Foulke, of Wheatland, took photos of his backyard on Highway JB between highways 83 and W. Foulke said the trailer was lifted by floodwaters and moved elsewhere.
Sarah Strasser, of Silver Lake, explored her neighborhood and took a variety of photos of flood damage:
No comments
Be the first one to leave a comment.