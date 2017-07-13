READER PHOTOS: Flooding in Western Kenosha County

Sparked by torrential rain, and a record-setting Fox River flood stage, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser declared a state of emergency June 12.

The floods have caused several roads to close in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties as officials declare them impassable.

Kenosha County residents Sarah Strasser, Tanika Johnson, Kyle Foulke, Kayla Crichton, Heather Keung and Kaeley Mueller showed, and described, the flooding within their communities yesterday and today.

Also, McKenna Krueger-Gapko Tweeted footage of her Silver Lake area backyard yesterday.

Readers have submitted the following photos and video to the Report: