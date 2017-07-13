Governor declares state of emergency due to flooding in area

The following was released by Gov. Scott Walker’s office Thursday morning:

Governor Walker Surveys Flood Damage, Declares State of Emergency

MADISON – Governor Scott Walker today declared a State of Emergency for Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth Counties following damaging storms that caused widespread flooding across the southeast region.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding,” Governor Walker said. “I have instructed state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to help those affected by the flooding and to continue to provide resources to assist with the response and recovery efforts. I thank the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and all state agencies for their coordinated response to this emergency.”

Governor Walker is surveying the damage this morning in Burlington in Racine County with local and state officials including Major General Donald Dunbar, Adjutant General of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Many homes and businesses have been impacted by flooding. Sandbagging efforts continue throughout the region. So far, there have been no reports of fatalities.

Between 6-8 inches of rain fell overnight Tuesday causing widespread flooding. The heavy rains resulted in several rivers to rise to above major flood stage including the Fox River.

The Fox River at Burlington crested this morning at a record 16.1 feet.

At New Munster, the Fox River exceeded its previous record by five-feet, reporting 17.43 feet as of 1 p.m. Thursday. The previous record was set in 2008, when it cleared 12 feet.

The Fox River is expected to remain above major flood stage throughout the weekend.

Governor Walker directed state agencies to help those affected by the storms and called the Wisconsin National Guard to state active duty, as Adjutant General Donald Dunbar deems necessary, to assist local authorities in the recovery efforts. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin Department of Administration, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Wisconsin Emergency Management have been assisting with response and recovery efforts.