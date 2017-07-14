Riverview School open to help flood victims

For area residents affected by flooding, Riverview School in the Silver Lake area has opened its doors to people looking to clean up and shower, according to school officials.

The school, located at 300 E. Prosser St in Silver Lake, will have its locker rooms with showers available and plans to stay open until 8 p.m. Friday, July 14.

On Saturday and Sunday, the school will be open from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

“We have coffee and microwaves available if anyone needs to use them,” said Julie Strasser, the school’s technology specialist.

Electric outlets are available to charge cellular phones.

Riverview, however, could extend the hours, depending on resident needs.

For more information, contact the school at (262) 889-4384.