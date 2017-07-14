Sharing Center ready to assist families

According to the Sharing Center Facebook page, the nonprofit organization in Trevor is ready to offer resources to families affected by floods

“The Sharing Center is opening its services to families who may have been impacted in western Kenosha County by the heavy rains.

Please contact the Center directly at 262-298-5535 or email director@thesharingcenter.net.

Assistance can include food, clothing, housewares, cleaning supplies, and bedding.

Current SNAP/FoodShare participants may be eligible for emergency benefits.

Should the federal government declare our area a disaster, additional federal benefits will become available and the Center will help provide access to those additional programs.”