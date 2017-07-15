HELP GUIDE: Flooding Assistance, Road Closures

The American Red Cross, along with two schools, are stepping in to help flooding victims in Western Kenosha County.

Also, Kenosha County officials have offered tips to stay healthy, issued reminders of road closures and where to receive additional assistance.

From the Salem Lakes website:

MUNICIPALITIES

The American Red Cross expects to arrive at the Silver Lake Village Hall, 113 S. First St., on Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. Until 7 p.m.

Red Cross officials plan to offer clean up kits and supplies. Residents can also receive guidance from case workers to assess whether they are eligible for financial aid.

With clean-up kits in high demand, officials encourage residents to come to Saturday’s Silver Lake event.

SCHOOLS

Riverview School – 300 E. Prosser St., Silver Lake.

The school has offered the use of its showers, bathrooms from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16.

Additionally, the school plans to offer microwaves and coffee.

School officials request visitors use the Entrance No. 2, the main office entrance.

For additional questions, call them at (262) 492-6506.

Salem Grade School – 8828 Antioch Road, Salem,

During school hours, up until 5 p.m., Salem Grade School welcomes residents affected by the flood Monday through Friday next week.

Salem School officials suggest using the parking lot off of Highway AH and enter through the main office.

SAND BAGS

Sand bags for Village residents are available at the Kenosha County gravel pit located on CTH C, west of Wilmot, past the Wilmot High School ball diamonds on the left hand side.

They are also available at the old Silver Lake Village Hall – 113 S First Street, Silver Lake

From the office of Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser:

While there has been no significant rainfall since Wednesday, some areas of Kenosha County remain flooded. Some roads remain completely closed.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth is continuing to work with Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, the Kenosha County Department of Public Works, the Kenosha County Division of Health, and state and local authorities to manage this crisis.

At this time, state Highway 50 remains completely closed at the Fox River in the Town of Wheatland. This closure is now expected to last until Tuesday. Also closed is county Highway F at the Fox River. Highway C remains open to traffic over the Fox River in Wilmot.

Motorists traversing across Kenosha County are directed to take the following detour off of Highway 50:

Motorists traveling west from Kenosha: Turn south on Highway 83 (Antioch Road), west on Highway C (Wilmot Road) through Wilmot, then north on Highway KD back to Highway 50.

Motorists traveling east from Lake Geneva: Turn south on Highway KD, east on Highway C, then north on Highway 83 back to Highway 50.

Additional road closures that remain in effect are:

Highway C between highways D and 45

Highway MB between highways 50 and C

Highway KR between highways EA and H

Highway JB west of Highway 83

Highway K between highways 45 and 75

Highway F between highways B and FR

Highway B between highways F and AH

Highway W between highways 50 and KD

Highway O between Geneva Road and Highway F

Highway ML at the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road.

Road conditions are constantly changing, but overall the floodwaters appear to be trending lower. At this point there has been no report of injuries in Kenosha County.

All motorists are advised to never drive past any Road Closed sign or barricade. Driving through standing water is unsafe and must be avoided.

Those with further questions may contact the following offices:

• Kenosha County Emergency Management, 262-605-7900

• Kenosha County Public Works, 262-857-1870

• Kenosha County Division of Health, 262-605-6700

• American Red Cross, 800-236-8680

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

Disaster recovery tips and assistance available for flood victims

Kenosha – July 14, 2017 – Recent flooding throughout Kenosha County resulted in damage to public and private property, as well as displacement of residents from their homes.

Kenosha County residents affected by flooding should be aware of the health and safety hazards associated with rising water from rivers, creeks, and ravines.

“Flood waters are unsafe, and residents should take heed of the dangers before attempting to re-enter their homes or assess damages – flood waters should never be considered for recreation. Swift and variable river currents along with potential health and safety hazards created from floating or buried objects, damaged electrical systems, or contamination due to decreased sanitation provide an extremely dangerous environment,” Cynthia Johnson, Health Officer/Director, Kenosha County Division of Health.

The Kenosha County Division of Health is currently contacting restaurants to determine those affected by flooding and any damages.

All Kenosha County residents, businesses, or farms that have sustained damage should report that damage to the Kenosha County Emergency Management Flood Hotline at 262-605-7924. Leave a message there in regards to the damage sustained. Damage can also be reported at the email address of disaster@kenoshacounty.org.

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, Sheriff David Beth and the Kenosha County Division of Health make the following recommendations for people in the flood-impacted areas:

Travel safely:

Stay away from rising river waters and remember that even shallow, standing water presents potential risks/hazards.

Do not drive on flooded streets.

Wear boots or waders if you must expose yourself to flood waters.

Clean safely:

If there has been a backflow of sewage into your home, wear rubber boots and waterproof gloves during clean-up and disinfect contaminated household materials.

Portable generator exhaust contains deadly carbon monoxide gas – only use a generator if you can vent its exhaust safely.

Keeping your hands clean helps you avoid getting sick. Wash hands with soap and water. Make sure children follow these same precautions. Keep children and pets out of the affected area until cleanup has been completed.

Remove and discard items that cannot be washed and disinfected (such as, mattresses, carpeting, carpet padding, rugs, upholstered furniture, cosmetics, stuffed animals, baby toys, pillows, foam-rubber items, books, wall coverings, and most paper products).

Remove and discard drywall and insulation that has been contaminated with sewage or flood waters.

Thoroughly clean all hard surfaces (such as flooring, concrete, molding, wood and metal furniture, countertops, appliances, sinks, and other plumbing fixtures) with hot water and laundry or dish detergent.

Help the drying process by using fans, air conditioning units, and dehumidifiers.

Inland beaches are considered unsafe until sampling can be completed, starting the week of July 17th, 2017.

If you receive an open wound from a flood water contaminated object, call the health department at 262-605-6775 to determine whether a tetanus shot is necessary.

Eat safely:

Do not eat any food that has come in contact with flood water.

If the power was out, the refrigerator will keep foods cold for about 4 hours (if door remained closed); a full freezer – 2 days. A good rule of thumb – when in doubt, throw it out.

Test your water:

Affected residents should also test well water for contamination if in a flooded area. Free water testing kits are available at the following locations local town halls, the Kenosha County Job Center, and the Kenosha County Center.

Emergency Housing/Disaster Relief assistance:

Contact the American Red Cross at 800-236-8680.

The Shalom Center is offering emergency shelter assistance through the INNS Program, 262-658-1713, ext. 131, available 24-hours a day.

Food Assistance is available through the Shalom Center, which will provide a 3-day emergency food box with perishables and non-perishables, 262-925-8755 ext. 2, available on Monday. Identification and proof of flood impact required.

Food and other emergency assistance is available for Western Kenosha County residents at the Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor, 262-298-5535.

To apply for Wisconsin Kenosha Racine Partnership (Food Share), call 888-794-5820.

For utility and energy assistance, and other emergency assistance from Kenosha County Human Services, visit the Kenosha County Center, Hwys. 45 and 50, Bristol, of the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.

For safety concerns, please call 911 in an emergency, for questions in a non-emergency call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, 262-605-5100.