Flood Update: Saturday’s Road Report

While Highway 50 at the Fox River remains closed, along with several other stretches, the Kenosha County Highway Department announced the reopening of Highway K between highways 45 of 75 on Saturday.

As some county roads are still shut down, Kenosha County officials cautioned motorists from entering flooded areas.

“Drivers are urged to continue using caution in flooded areas,” a Kenosha County Government Facebook post states.

Meanwhile, according to a Kenosha County Executive news release issued Friday, July 14, the following roads are still closed:

Additional road closures that remain in effect are:

• Highway C between highways D and 45

• Highway MB between highways 50 and C

• Highway KR between highways EA and H

• Highway JB west of Highway 83

• Highway F between highways B and FR

• Highway B between highways F and AH

• Highway W between highways 50 and KD

• Highway O between Geneva Road and Highway F

• Highway ML at the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road.

In the same news release, officials noted receding floodwaters, but road conditions continue to change.

“Road conditions are constantly changing, but overall the floodwaters appear to be trending lower,” the release states. “All motorists are advised to never drive past any Road Closed Sign or barricade.”

“Driving through standing water is unsafe and must be avoided,” the release adds.

For the closed section of Highway 50, officials don’t anticipate reopening the flooded road until at least Tuesday.

“This closure is now expected to last until Tuesday. Also closed is county Highway F at the Fox River,” the release states.

Motorists traversing across Kenosha County are directed to take the following detour off of Highway 50:

Motorists traveling west from Kenosha: Turn south on Highway 83 (Antioch Road), west on Highway C (Wilmot Road) through Wilmot, then north on Highway KD back to Highway 50.

Motorists traveling east from Lake Geneva: Turn south on Highway KD, east on Highway C, then north on Highway 83 back to Highway 50.