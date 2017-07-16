Flood stage dropping at Fox River near New Munster

Severe thunderstorm watch should not hinder relief efforts, NWS states

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Since recording a record flood stage of 17.5 feet July 13, the Fox River near New Munster has dropped to nearly 16 feet as of Saturday night, the National Weather Service reports.

The flooding of the Fox River, which held a previous high of 15.18 feet set in 2008, sparked road closures and damage to homes in three counties since torrential rainfall hit Southeast Wisconsin earlier this week.

According to the most recent projections, the National Weather Service expects the Fox River to minor flood stage by Friday, when it could diminish to 12 feet.

The flooding, however, should not worsen, if a possible severe thunderstorm hits Kenosha and Racine counties Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for southern Wisconsin on Saturday evening.

“There is concern about how any rainfall will impact the rivers across far southeast Wisconsin,” the National Weather Service reports. “Given the expected fast speed of the storms and their scattered coverage and weakening trend into the southeast, this round of storms will not have an impact on the latest river trends, which are improving.”