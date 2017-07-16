Red Cross offering shelter at Salem School Sunday

Similar services to Burlington, organization states

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Kenosha County residents affected by flooding expect to see relief from the Red Cross Sunday, when the organization sets up a 24-hour shelter at Salem Grade School, according to a Tweet on social media.

The Tweet said they plan to open at noon.

In a follow-up question, the Red Cross confirmed the shelter will have the same benefits as the one at Burlington High School, where the organization has aided Racine County residents since July 13.

Along with a place to stay, which includes cots for sleeping, the Red Cross plans to offer food to residents needing nourishment as communities recover from the record-breaking floods.

Salem Grade School, which had originally offered to help residents until 5 p.m. daily, is on 8828 Antioch Rd. in Salem.

Since arriving to Burlington July 13, residents have been able to spend the night on cots, receive resources and food from volunteers.

Another area school, Riverview in Silver Lake, has offered residents a place to shower and use the restrooms since Friday, when they welcomed the community until 8 p.m.

On Saturday, Riverview was open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m and plans to help Sunday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Riverview still has bottled water for residents to pick up.

Riverview helping animals

For residents who lost needed supplies for their pets, the school plans to collect items, including dog/cat food, treats, kitty litter, large kennels, beds, blankets, shampoo, among other needs.

Items can get dropped off during school hours next week.

For additional information on how to donate pet supplies, call (262) 492-6506.