Dumelle crowned Miss Bristol

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Shania Dumelle didn’t believe she would get crowned as Miss Bristol among four competitors Friday night at the Parkway Chateau, but it became a reality for the 2017 Westosha Central graduate, who thanked God as part of her acceptance speech.

“This is crazy, I did not think this was going to happen,” she said afterwards.

Dumelle, who admits she was a bit nervous, said the opportunity was worth it and encouraged future Bristol contestants to try for the crown.

“I would tell the next applicants not to be nervous at all, right after this, I was so happy,” she said.

The crowning was part of the 48th annual Coronation Banquet held on opening night of Bristol Progress Days.

Bristol Progress Days is a three-day event commemorating the history of Village of Bristol and honoring those who served the United States.

Along with Dumelle, Haley Gorsuch was first runner-up and Miss Congeniality, Nina Scott was second runner-up and Ashley Lura received third runner-up honors.

Four others received recognition at the banquet, including Robert LeFebve for Outstanding Man and Connie Kirchner as Outstanding Woman.

Also, Logan Pitkel was named Junior Outstanding Boy while Ruby Loecher received Junior Outstanding Girl.

The contestants for Miss Bristol delivered the following statements at the banquet.

Dumelle, the daughter of Soni and Mark Dumelle, expressed gratitude for her family.

“They gave me two brothers and two sisters who I love and tolerate, most of the time,” she said in her introduction.

For five years, Dumelle was an alter server at Holy Cross Catholic Church, where she is a member.

Dumelle, 18, is a recent graduate of Westosha Central High School where she was a member of National Honors Society and served as Spanish Honors Society vice president. She also was involved in Mu Alpha Theta, the school math club.

As a senior, she notched a 4.0 grade point average both semesters, completed more than 60 hours of community service and plans to continue volunteering.

Dumelle reportedly spent most of her community service time with Helping Hands at Westosha Lakes Church.

“Becoming Miss Bristol will strengthen my love for giving back to the community,” she said.

While she excelled in the classroom and community, Dumelle contributed to the Falcons’ athletic program, which included volleyball, basketball and track. For seven years, Dumelle has played softball for a Bristol recreation league.

Dumelle plans to study at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where she looks to major in Applied Health Sciences.

“After college, I will continue to strive towards the medical field,” Dumelle said. “I cannot wait to see where the road takes me!”

Along with a quality education, Dumelle said UW-Parkside gives her an opportunity to stay in Bristol, a place she calls home.

Gorsuch, 18, graduated from Westosha Central last June and is the daughter of Brenda and Bill Flesch, and Carol and Dr. David Gorsuch.

“I have five siblings whom I love no matter how hard they try to annoy me,” she said. “Besides my family, I also love hanging out with my friends and making humorous puns.”

When she is not working, spending time with friends or family, Gorsuch is often found drawing or watching Disney movies.

Gorsuch remains actively involved in the community, notably at her church, where she serves as president of the teen youth group.

“I am a Sunday school teacher at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church where I teach 3- to 4-year-olds the amazing works of God,” she added.

Gorsuch, a part of the Falcons’ tennis program for four years, shares her love of the sport as a coach to 5- to 10-year-olds with the Western Kenosha County Youth Tennis Association.

Additional activities include Honors Wind Ensemble, Color Guard, Key Club, Forensics and the Bristol Strivers 4-H club.

Gorsuch, who enjoys drawing, plans to study art education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the fall with hopes of becoming an elementary art teacher.

“I believe art is important and without it, life would be dull,” she said.

Meanwhile, she also has Bristol pride, stating she has “been a part of Bristol for many years and have come to think of it as my home.”

Scott, whose parents are Dave and Toni Scott, is an eventual junior at Westosha Central High School.

In her first two years at Westosha Central, Scott has been involved in the Peer Helpers program, which educates classmates on dangers of drinking and smoking, and as a member of the cheerleading team.

Additionally, the Peer Helpers program helps “incoming freshmen get acquainted with the school.”

When she is not giving back to the school, Scott volunteers at her church in various community outreach efforts, including nursing homes, cleaning community parks and spending time at the Westosha Senior Center.

Although Scott has two years left, she looks to enlist in the Navy, attend college and seeks a dermatology career.

Scott enjoys heading up to northern Wisconsin on family vacations.

Lura, 18, states she is the proud daughter of Lisa and Drake Nielson along with Thomas and Linne’a Lura.

“I have a step sister and step brother and if you ask my mom, I’m a sibling to four cats,” she said.

Lura, who just graduated from Westosha Central, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where she will major in Business Management and pursue an art degree.

Lura has been in the Bristol 4-H club for about five years and also was a member of Westosha Central’s Habitat for Humanity club.

When she is not in school, she enjoys binge watching television shows, disc golfing, playing volleyball, swimming and spending time with her friends.

In the community, she stays involved in fundraisers for local animal shelters, and might start her own.

“Because my mom said we can’t take in anymore cats,” Lura said, jokingly.