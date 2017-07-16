Three bound over trial in village armed robbery

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Three men charged in a June 22 armed robbery in Twin Lakes entered not guilty pleas and were bound over for trial at a July 7 preliminary hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

The three men, who waived their preliminary hearings, are set for an Aug. 3 arraignment before Circuit Court judge David Bastianelli, according to online court records.

According to their criminal complaints, Michael A. Addison Jr., Delavan; Julian M. Barler, Burlington and David Frye Jr., Twin Lakes each face two counts of felony armed robbery, party to a crime as a repeater.

While Addison Jr. posted a $25,000 cash bond June 30, the other two are still held in Kenosha County Jail, with Frye Jr. receiving a $50,000 cash bond and Barler’s set at $15,000.

Conditions of Addison’s bond include no consumption of alcohol and refrain from contacting the two codefendants and the two victims.

Collectively, they appeared for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Twin Lakes police said the three men allegedly a robbed a 15- and 18-year-old at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Tan Oaks apartment complex on Wilmot Road, where the three made off with about $270 in cash shortly before 2 p.m. on June 22.

Twin Lakes police said the 18-year-old victim described the suspects as a white man and two black men, according to the criminal complaint, which indicated the initial report was made by phone.

While police were en route, the complaint contends Addison Jr was driving a purple Ford Taurus with Frye as its passenger take a sudden left turn on South Lake Avenue.

The officer, who recognized the two, instead drove to Tan Oaks where they reportedly frequent, according to the complaint.

When the officer arrived to Tan Oaks, police started canvassing the complex, where two witnesses directed police to a 1717 Wilmot Ave. property where Barler and Frye allegedly entered into.

Although police did not find them initially, as one officer was about to leave, he discovered the Taurus at a nearby parking lot.

Within minutes, the complaint contends police saw Frye leaving the nearby building, but retreated back inside.

In response, an officer sealed the back rear entrance, where Frye and Addison attempted to leave from.

After both allegedly did not respond commands, the complaint contends the two fled on foot and ran into another apartment, which was confirmed by a witness.

The officer then called in resources, including a police detective, who believed the three suspects were inside an apartment belonging to woman.

Upon contacting the woman, she complied with police requests to order all three suspects out of her apartment, which led to their arrest.

During the investigation, officers found a handgun in a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects, police said.

Addison Jr., 21, who received misdemeanor obstructing an officer charge, was also charged with three misdemeanor bail jumping counts.

In February, Addison Jr. was charged in Milwaukee County for carrying a concealed weapon.

Barler, 21, meanwhile, was convicted of misdemeanors in Milwaukee, Racine and Walworth counties, therefore, received two bail jumping charges.

Frye Jr., 22, who is charged with misdemeanor obstruction, was convicted of felony armed robbery in Cook County, Ill. in 2012.