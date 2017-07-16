Red Cross ready to help at Salem Grade School

Organization coordinating with Sharing Center

By Jason Arndt

Editor

While the Salem Grade School hallway is lined with an arsenal of cleaning kits, there are other services available to residents affected by last week’s flooding, courtesy of the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross, which arrived at noon, is prepared to offer residents three meals per day, a shelter and short-term healthcare solutions, according to Barbara Parisi.

“The Red Cross is here to provide an array of services on the short-term basis for clients, which include client casework, collaborate with community resources, nursing care,” she said. “If people are in our shelters and they have a variety of medical health needs, we can provide short-term medical help.”

Parisi, a Disaster Mental Services volunteer, said the organization can also aid residents with prescriptions as needed. A registered nurse is on hand for health monitoring, she said.

For residents with pets, only service dogs are allowed on premises, according to shelter guidelines.

Meanwhile, as the organization set up operations, Sharing Center Executive Director Sharon Pomaville arrived to Salem Grade School to coordinate community efforts.

Since the flood, Pomaville has worked with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and local municipalities to assess the community needs.

“For the Sharing Center, I don’t want to duplicate anything that is being taken care of, so I have had many conversations with multiple leaders,” she said. “(They) believed that it would be good for us to lead with emergency food and also distributing in time, some cleaning supplies, extra food and clothing if they needed it.”

Pomavile, whose nonprofit organization tailors benefits based on income, said there is not an income restriction when seeking services related to flooding.

“If anyone who is affected by the flood, regardless of income, is eligible to receive services from us,” she said. “It is no longer income eligible if it is flood-related.”

Pomaville added that while residents can receive help, they are actively seeking donations to help residents in the long-term, noting the flood victims needs evolve.

According to the Sharing Center website, if the federal government declares Kenosha County a disaster area, more benefits could come for residents.

“The Sharing Center will help provide access to those additional programs,” the website states.

Current SNAP/FoodShare recipients could become eligible to receive emergency benefits, the website adds.

HELPFUL INFO

To receive shelter, the Red Cross plans to help residents 24 hours per day at Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Rd. in Salem.

Contributions to the Sharing Center can be made at www.thesharingcenter.net