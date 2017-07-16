Flood Update: Wilmot cancels summer school Monday

Wheatland Center School resumes without bus transportation

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Wilmot Union High School announced summer school is cancelled for Monday, according to District Administrator Dan Kopp, citing constant flood issues near the school.

The cancellation is the third since July 13, when torrential rain pelted western Kenosha County and flooded neighborhoods, which led to multiple road closures.

The school plans to decide on Monday afternoon about Tuesday’s schedule.

Wilmot’s cancellation comes at a difficult time, noting some students were enrolled in required courses to earn credits, the school said in a July 14 Facebook post.

“Since so many of our students are utilizing summer school to complete required courses, or earn credits, it is important that the time missed is made up so students receive the best possible education,” the post states.

Instead of encroaching on family vacations, the school decided to extend school days for this upcoming week, instead of going beyond its last day scheduled for July 21.

However, it is uncertain whether Monday’s decision could play a role in changing the schedule again.

As Wilmot shuts its doors for another day, Wheatland Center School’s classes are in session Monday, but bus service is unavailable.

“Due to continued road closures, bus routes will not be operating. Parents will be responsible for transportation to and from school on Monday,” a school Facebook post states. “We will resume bus routes when Hwy 50 reopens later in the week.”

According to a recent Kenosha County news releases, Highway 50 near New Munster could reopen as early as Tuesday, depending on water levels of the road.