Monday’s Salem Lakes Committee of the Whole cancelled

The Village of Salem Lakes said in a Monday morning alert that Monday’s Committee of Whole meeting has been cancelled. While the meeting was scratched, the village reiterated that shelter is available at Salem Grade School for flooding victims.

“Please share with your family and friends, even if they live in our neighboring municipalities which are flooded,” the alert states.

RED CROSS SHELTER FOR FLOOD VICTIMS AT SALEM GRADE SCHOOL

Salem Grade School, located at 8828 Antioch Rd, Salem, WI 53168, has been designated and set up as a Red Cross Full Service Shelter for those affected by the flood.

All affected residents from all municipalities are Welcome!

The school is open and staffed by Red Cross representatives to provide assistance to residents affected by the flood and will provide overnight sleeping accommodations, shower and bathroom facilities, cleaning supplies and other assistance.

They will also be serving meals with lunches served at 1 p.m and dinner at 6 p.m.

The Red Cross is also working on having a mental health specialist on site.

Users are asked to enter through the west entrance off of Highway AH (89th Street).