Highway 50 to reopen Tuesday afternoon

Officials advised motorists to obey barricades

By Jason Arndt

Editor

More than a dozen county and state highways were shut down after last week’s flooding event, but the most significant closure was set to reopen Tuesday afternoon, when the state Department of Transportation removed barricades on Highway 50 in the Town of Wheatland.

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman (R – Salem Lakes) of the 61st Assembly District said at Monday’s news conference the state highway saw significant improvement compared to the first five days.

“It has gone down significantly since (Sunday), but there still (was) water over Highway 50,” Kerkman said at a Monday news conference at the former Silver Lake Village Hall.

As of Monday, after meeting with state Department of Transportation Secretary David Ross, Kerkman said Highway 50 had 8 inches of standing water.

“(Ross) had his team of staff with to talk about the road quality and road safety, which has been so important over the last six days,” said Kerkman, who told residents and reporters it takes time for the road to “dry out” and receive an inspection.

Meanwhile, state and county officials were tasked with closing other roads, including two because of sinkholes created by floodwaters.

Barricades ignored

While Highway 50 near the Fox River reopens, Kenosha County officials reported several incidents of motorists ignoring road-closed signs throughout Kenosha County, which worsened conditions within each affected neighborhood.

“When the road is closed, and you’re driving around those roadways, you are creating a wake,” said Kenosha County Emergency Management Director Lt. Horace Staples. “It may seem cool, it may seem fun, but that water has got to go somewhere, and it has been going to residences.”

Since July 13, when dozens of roads were closeds, about three remained shut down as of Tuesday morning.

Other road closures include Highway W north of Highway F, Highway B between highways F and AH and Highway EA between highways S and L.

Highway EA between highways S and L was one of two sinkholes, with the other occurring on Highway C between highways D and 45.

However, Highway C has since been repaired and reopened.

According to Staples, each road is carefully inspected before removing the barricades, noting safety.

“When waters do recede, we still would have to make sure that our Highway Department checks those roadways to make sure that they are still safe for travel,” Staples said.

Respect privacy

As roads reopen, officials advised nonresidents to respect the privacy of residents recovering from the floods, noting some reports non-residents have patrolled flood damaged areas.

Kerkman, who has worked with local municipal leaders, said officials continue stress the importance of privacy.

“It’s really been remarkable to see everybody work together trying to tell residents ‘Don’t come down here if you are not from Salem Lakes, don’t go to Wheatland and drive around Wheatland to look at the flood damage,” Kerkman said. “It is so important for those people who are trying to salvage their belongings to know that their area is safe.”

Other advisories

With area lakes under no wake zones, the Sheriff’s Department reiterated no boating is allowed on Kenosha County rivers and lakes, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.

The release comes in response to reports two kayakers were on the Fox River last weekend.