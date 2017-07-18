Multi-agency response center set for Wednesday at Riverview

Red Cross, local organizations to host Multi-Agency Response Center for flood victims

The American Red Cross, in partnership with a host of local agencies, will staff a Multi-Agency Response Center for flood victims from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Riverview Grade School, 300 E. Prosser St., in Silver Lake.

This center is intended to be a one-stop shop where those affected by the recent flooding in Kenosha County may receive various services under one roof.

“It’s a partner-led effort to ensure that there is easy access to resources for the community affected by the flooding,” said Nick Cluppert, assistant director of external relations for the American Red Cross.

“This response center is an outstanding group effort by a wide variety of stakeholders in our community,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “Kenosha County comes together in times of crisis. We hope this will be a valuable resource for those whose lives were affected – in some cases, dramatically – by these devastating floods.”

Agencies that have confirmed their participation and the services they will offer include:

American Red Cross: Caseworkers will be on hand to open new cases and follow up on open cases, and health and mental health volunteers will be available to consult with people affected by the floods. Supplies – including cleaning kits, water and bug spray – will also be provided.

Kenosha County Division of Health: Public health nurses will be available to field questions on safety and public health resources/programs. Well-testing kits will be available while supplies last. (Note: The Division of Health will continue to provide tetanus and/or Tdap vaccinations to those who experienced puncture wounds in the flooding until 5 p.m. Wednesday at the former Silver Lake Village Hall, 113 S. First St.)

Kenosha County Job Center: Economic support specialists will be available to field employment-related questions.

Sharing Center: Food pantry and clothing resources.

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program: Representatives will be available to assist people with benefits.

Riverview School: Staff will meet with affected school families and will have backpacks with school supplies available to those who need them.

Legal Action of Wisconsin: To handle legal questions/needs.

Salvation Army: Spiritual care support.

Local veterans service organizations: To provide support to veterans in need.

Aurora Health Care: Blood pressure screenings, stress-management resources.