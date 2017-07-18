Wheatland announces bulk disposal sites

Town reminds residents to report flood damage

According to a statement released by the Town of Wheatland, they are reminding residents to call the Kenosha County Emergency Management hotline at (262) 605-7924 or by email at disaster@kenoshacounty.org.

The hotline reminder applies to all Kenosha County residents, according to a fact sheet released along with the bulk disposal site information.

Meanwhile, Wheatland announced bulk collection sites for town residents at the locations listed below:

“The town transfer station will have extended hours tomorrow, Wednesday – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. to aid in flood debris disposal.

A dumpster has been placed in Oakwood Shores at the park today for flood damaged household items.

A dumpster will be placed at the south end of 330th Ave. in Fox River Pines Sub. for flood damaged household items.”