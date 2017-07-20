STRONG FAITH
The Packer Inn, of Silver Lake, shows faith the community can come together and restore the Village of Salem Lakes after record-breaking floods caused road closures and damaged properties last week.
There were multiple Silver Lake organizations and businesses that helped in last week’s flooding.
Binanti’s, of Silver Lake, was one of several organizations who came to the aid of flood victims last week, when they made a contribution to the Sharing Center to help with expenses.
No comments
Be the first one to leave a comment.