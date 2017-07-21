Village wide cleanup this weekend

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

Salem Lakes resident Allen Dunski is looking for volunteers to clean up the village this weekend.

“Most of us are affected one way or the other,” Dunski said at the beginning of the Thursday volunteer meeting held at Community Baptist Church. “But we can work together to clean up the village.”

The crew will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday morning, gathering at the Silver Lake firehouse.

“We plan to head out in crews of 10,” he explained to about 25 volunteers.

“One crew will go through to pump out any water and deal with the mold,” he said.

The group will use a disinfectant called OdoBan. This can be purchased at stores like WalMart and Home Depot.

According to Dunski, it is safe on skin and not only stops the mold but helps to prevent it growing back.

Once the initial crew is through, another crew will come through and remove heavy objects, including used sandbags and bring htem to the curb.

The Village of Salem Lakes will send a front loader to pick up the used sandbags from the curbs, no date as yet.

Dunski, who works for a general contractor, will preview the 15 homes already on the list to look for structural issues.

Volunteers will be needed not only for the physical labor but also to organize crews and equipment.

To sign up to volunteer or get a home on the cleanup list, call Dunski at 262-770-2441.

Dunski said the effort has received equipment and supplies from The Sharing Center, the Red Cross and Burlington.

Additional equipment would be useful. Things like headlamps, flashlights, pumps, generators and dollies would be useful. Participants should wear shoes or rubber boots and bring work gloves.

Flat shovels, box cutters would also be helpful.

Subway will provide lunch on Saturday and Deb Scully and Kim Britton will make lunch on Sunday., served at Community Baptist Church.