Genoa City PD seeks information on Country Thunder hit-and-run

Genoa City police is looking for information related to a July 22 hit-and-run, which left one of two pedestrians with severe head injuries, according to a department Facebook post.

According to the post, police believe the driver and possible passengers from the vehicle attended Country Thunder on July 21, it states.

The hit-and-run happened at about 12:45 a.m July 22 on Williams Road, where the vehicle struck two victims from behind, and fled the scene.

“One victim has been released and the other has been transferred to a UW hospital to receive further for a severe head injury,” police said.

Anyone with with knowledge of the crash, including those responsible, is asked the contact the Genoa City Police Department at (262) 279-6252.