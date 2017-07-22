Sharing Center receives donations to aid residents

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

The Sharing Center was hustling on Monday morning following record-breaking floods touching all communities in Western Kenosha County.

Not everyone at the Sharing Center were clients and volunteers, however, as community members stayed busy collecting money and other supplies to donate to nonprofit organization in Trevor.

Pam Maddox, of the Silver Lake area and works for Bear Realty, showed up with loads of bottled water, cleaning supplies, including paper towels and toilet paper.

Maddox, reportedly stunned by the flood, contact local officials to see how she could help.

“I was shocked by what I saw happen to Silver Lake, so I contacted (Salem Lakes Trustee) Ted Kmiec and let him know I was collecting things that people needed,” Maddox said at the Sharing Center Monday.

“I posted on social media, Ted posted on social media and people brought cleaning items, water and other things to my home,” Maddox said. “Some people had clothing to donate, but I suggested they bring it to The Sharing Center. I had no room for more.”

Maddox, who was dropping off her carload of supplies, came at the same time Linda and Gaetona Binanti, along with Alexandria Robinson, delivered their donations.

“When our customers heard we fed the volunteer workers, they began bringing in water, cleaning supplies and cash. We couldn’t keep that cash,” Linda said.

The Binanti’s handed a check for $2,100 from cash donations and Robinson also gave the Sharing Center Executive Director Sharon Pomaville $250 in gift cards.

“We have a catering customer who gave us the gift cards she received from her bridal shower,” Robinson said.

Pomaville, who expressed gratitude for the donations, said the flood problem is still ongoing.

“This crisis is not over. I have been in contact with The Red Cross and they told me that what will be needed next week will be different from what is needed this week and as time goes on, it will become more expensive,” Pomaville said.

Currently, multiple places are offering residents cleaning supplies, water test kits and bottled water.

Among the places include the Salem Lakes Village Hall, Wilmot Fire Station, the former Silver Lake Village Hall and the Sharing Center.

“Eventually, we will work with Kenosha County and The Red Cross as a contact point, helping people find the resources they need to move past the flood,” Pomaville said.

Unless residents have flood insurance, it is likely that insurance will not cover material losses, and people will need to replace flood-damaged items themselves.

“Cash is king, gift cards are great but with cash, someone can go online to find a replacement water heater or washer and dryer for less than they might spend otherwise. Cash gives people the opportunity to shop for the best deal,” Pomaville said.

“And what is given to The Sharing Center will be kept in the community, all of the cash will be used to help flood victims, none will be used for any Center overhead,” Pomaville said.

When people get past the cleanup stage, getting rid of flood damaged items, cleaning up mold and other signs of the flood, they will begin to replace furnaces, water heaters, furniture and other items that were lost, Pomaville states.

The opportunity to give back to the community is a long-term effort and the doors of The Sharing Center will be open.

Office hours for donations are Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from 9 a.m., to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The food pantry is open on Monday from noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Center is closed on Tuesday and Thursday.

To make a contribution, or to receive help, the Sharing Center is at 25700 Wilmot Rd. in Trevor. The organization can be reached at (262) 298-5535 or by email at Director@SharingCenter.net.